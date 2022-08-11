TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Taylorville Invitational, 8 a.m. (Lakeshore GC)

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Schlarman Academy and Salt Fork at Oakwood Scramble, 1 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m. (Cool Lake GC)

Prep Volleyball

Scrimmage: Seeger at Frankfort, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Scrimmage: Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Delphi at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Indianapolis Shortridge at Covington, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: North Vermillion at West Vigo, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (U of I Golf Course)

Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Field of Dreams Game: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: New England Patriots at New York Giants, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

