TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Taylorville Invitational, 8 a.m. (Lakeshore GC)
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Schlarman Academy and Salt Fork at Oakwood Scramble, 1 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m. (Cool Lake GC)
Prep Volleyball
Scrimmage: Seeger at Frankfort, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Scrimmage: Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Delphi at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Indianapolis Shortridge at Covington, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: North Vermillion at West Vigo, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (U of I Golf Course)
Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
Field of Dreams Game: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: New England Patriots at New York Giants, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.