Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Westville and Hoopeston Area at Oakwood Scramble, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Attica and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Champaign Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Oakwood, Milford and Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, first round, GOLF, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Spain vs. Netherlands, FOX, 8 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, second round, USA, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Apple +, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Japan vs. Sweden, FOX, 2:30 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

