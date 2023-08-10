TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Westville and Hoopeston Area at Oakwood Scramble, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Attica and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Champaign Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Oakwood, Milford and Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, first round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Spain vs. Netherlands, FOX, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, second round, USA, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Apple +, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Japan vs. Sweden, FOX, 2:30 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.