TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Putnam at Covington, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. TBA.

Salt Fork at Tuscola Showcase

Prep Softball

North Newton at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Seeger at Rossville, 10 a.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 10 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. TBA.

Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Prairie Central, 11:30 a.m.

Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lexington, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

College Baseball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College doubleheader, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Seeger at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Black Hawk College, 9 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Craftsman Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, FS1, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

The Masters, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Ireland, TNT, 1:30 p.m.

XFL Football

Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN, noon

Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, FOX, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 12:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

XFL Football

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.

D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Softball

Watseka at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video