Prep Baseball
North Putnam at Covington, 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. TBA.
Salt Fork at Tuscola Showcase
Prep Softball
North Newton at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Seeger at Rossville, 10 a.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 10 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. TBA.
Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Prairie Central, 11:30 a.m.
Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lexington, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
College Baseball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College doubleheader, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Seeger at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Black Hawk College, 9 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Craftsman Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, FS1, 7 p.m.
College Baseball
Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
The Masters, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Ireland, TNT, 1:30 p.m.
XFL Football
Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN, noon
Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, FOX, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
The Masters, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 12:30 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
XFL Football
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.
D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Softball
Watseka at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
