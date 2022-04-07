TODAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Covington at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Salt Fork at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Covington and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Salt Fork Large Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Benton Central and Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Covington and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Salt Fork Large Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Benton Central and Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Lady Braves Bash: Seeger vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Invitational, 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, first round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 before you dig 250, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

The Masters: Second Round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

