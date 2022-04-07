TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Covington at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Salt Fork at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Covington and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Salt Fork Large Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Benton Central and Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Covington and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Salt Fork Large Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Benton Central and Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Lady Braves Bash: Seeger vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Invitational, 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
The Masters, first round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 before you dig 250, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
The Masters: Second Round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
