TODAY
Prep Baseball
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Benton Central at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Banks of the Wabash: Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Covington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Banks of the Wabash: Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
The Masters, first round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Iroquois West at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
The Masters, second round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Apple+, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
