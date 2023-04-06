TODAY

Prep Baseball

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Banks of the Wabash: Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Covington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash: Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

The Masters, first round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Iroquois West at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, second round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, Apple+, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

