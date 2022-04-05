TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Westville at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Westville at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Riverton Parke and West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Monticello, Peoria Manual, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Riverton Parke and West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Triton Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at West Lafayette, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

