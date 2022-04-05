TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Westville at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Westville at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at West Vigo, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Riverton Parke and West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Monticello, Peoria Manual, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Riverton Parke and West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Triton Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at West Lafayette, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
