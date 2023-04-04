TODAY

Prep Baseball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

West Lafayette at Seeger, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Westville, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

West Vigo at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion and West Vigo at Riverton Parke, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion and West Vigo at Riverton Parke, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Westville at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at South Suburban, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Triton Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Softball

Chrisman at St. Thomas More, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

