TODAY
Prep Baseball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
West Lafayette at Seeger, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
West Vigo at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion and West Vigo at Riverton Parke, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion and West Vigo at Riverton Parke, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Westville at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at South Suburban, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Triton Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Softball
Chrisman at St. Thomas More, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
