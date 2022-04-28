TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris, 10 a.m.

Crawfordsville at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Reed-Custer at Oakwood, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 9 a.m.

Crawfordsville at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Lincoln-Way East Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

College Softball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Tri-County at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Fisher and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: Round 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Drake Relays, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

United States Football League

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers, FOX, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Drydene 400, FS1, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 1 p.m.

United States Football League

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers, USA, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

