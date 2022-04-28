TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris, 10 a.m.
Crawfordsville at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Reed-Custer at Oakwood, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 9 a.m.
Crawfordsville at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Lincoln-Way East Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
College Softball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Tri-County at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Fisher and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: Round 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Drake Relays, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
United States Football League
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers, FOX, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Drydene 400, FS1, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 1 p.m.
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers, USA, 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.