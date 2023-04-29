TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at North Vermillion, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 10 a.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Reed-Custer, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at North Vermillion, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 9 a.m.
Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Delta, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica, North Montgomery, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica, North Montgomery, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 11 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at the Pfau Course in Bloomington, Ind.
College Softball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Covington and Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Covington and Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at the Pfau Course in Bloomington, Ind.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, FOX, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
USFL Football
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
South Division Championship: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN, 5:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Children of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Peacock, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
USFL Football
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m.
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.
XFL Football
North Division Championship: Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
