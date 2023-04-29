TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at North Vermillion, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 10 a.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Reed-Custer, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at North Vermillion, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 9 a.m.

Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Delta, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica, North Montgomery, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica, North Montgomery, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 11 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at the Pfau Course in Bloomington, Ind.

College Softball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Covington and Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Covington and Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at the Pfau Course in Bloomington, Ind.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, FOX, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

USFL Football

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

South Division Championship: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN, 5:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Children of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Peacock, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

USFL Football

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m.

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.

XFL Football

North Division Championship: Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

