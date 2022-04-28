TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Dugger Union at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica at Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Pekin Invitational, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at St. Joseph-Ogden Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamonbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: First round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Baseball

Dallas Baptist at Illinois State, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Mexico Open, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: Second round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

