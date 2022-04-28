TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Dugger Union at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica at Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Pekin Invitational, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at St. Joseph-Ogden Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamonbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: First round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Baseball
Dallas Baptist at Illinois State, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Mexico Open, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: Second round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.