TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Union (Dugger), 4 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Seeger at Rockville, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

North Putnam at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Invite, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 6: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: First Round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBS, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 5: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 5: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple +, 9 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft: Second and Third Round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

