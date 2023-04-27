TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Union (Dugger), 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Seeger at Rockville, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Invite, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 6: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: First Round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBS, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 5: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 5: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple +, 9 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft: Second and Third Round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
