Prep Baseball

Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Peru at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at Marshall, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Westville vs. Okaw Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Westville at Fisher, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Southmont Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at Edwardsville Winston Brown Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 10 a.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University

SUNDAY

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University

College Softball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Central, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Central, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Covington at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central, North Montgomery and Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central, North Montgomery and Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Golf

NJCAA Central District Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Turtle Run Golf Course

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, FS1, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, NBC, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: Invited Celebrity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FOX, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, Noon

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, ESPN, 6:40 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBS, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, TBS, 9 p.m. 

USFL Football

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN, 11 a.m.

DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500, WRHK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Minnesota at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: Invited Celebrity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Chicago Fire at Atlanta United, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, ABC, Noon

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, TNT 6 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, TNT, noon

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, TBS, 5:30 p.m. 

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TBS, 8 p.m. 

USFL Football

New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, noon

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars, FS1, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT, 6 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, TBS, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

