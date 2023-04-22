TODAY
Prep Baseball
Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Peru at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at Marshall, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Westville vs. Okaw Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Westville at Fisher, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Southmont Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at Edwardsville Winston Brown Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 10 a.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University
SUNDAY
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University
College Softball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Central, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Central, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Covington at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central, North Montgomery and Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central, North Montgomery and Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Golf
NJCAA Central District Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Turtle Run Golf Course
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, FS1, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Invited Celebrity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FOX, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, Noon
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, ESPN, 6:40 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBS, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, ABC, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, TBS, 9 p.m.
USFL Football
Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN, 11 a.m.
DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500, WRHK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Minnesota at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Invited Celebrity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire at Atlanta United, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, ABC, Noon
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, TNT 6 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, TNT, noon
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, TBS, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TBS, 8 p.m.
USFL Football
New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, noon
Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars, FS1, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT, 6 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, TBS, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
