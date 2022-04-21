TODAY
Prep Baseball
Oakwood at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Charleston at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Donovan at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Centralia, Champaign Central, Effingham, Mattoon and Teutopolis at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central, Effingham and Mattoon at Danville, 4 p.m.
College Football
Illinois Spring Game, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
West Lafayette at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Springfield Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area, Oakwood Schlarman Academy at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Illinois Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Baseball
Maryland at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Champions Tour: ClubCorp Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference first round, Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 9 p.m.
United States Football League
Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
