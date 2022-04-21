TODAY

Prep Baseball

Oakwood at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Charleston at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Donovan at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Centralia, Champaign Central, Effingham, Mattoon and Teutopolis at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central, Effingham and Mattoon at Danville, 4 p.m.

College Football

Illinois Spring Game, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

West Lafayette at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Springfield Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area, Oakwood Schlarman Academy at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Illinois Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Baseball

Maryland at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Champions Tour: ClubCorp Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference first round, Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 9 p.m.

United States Football League

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

