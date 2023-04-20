TODAY
Prep Baseball
Westville at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Oakwood, 4:15 p.m.
Milford at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Benton Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Arcola at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Greencastle at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Schlarman Academy and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Schlarman Academy and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Marian University JV, noon
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, TBS, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Milford at Hoopeston Area, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, TBS, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
