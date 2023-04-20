TODAY

Prep Baseball

Westville at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Oakwood, 4:15 p.m.

Milford at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Benton Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Arcola at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Greencastle at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Schlarman Academy and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Schlarman Academy and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Marian University JV, noon

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 8:30 p.m. 

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, TBS, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Milford at Hoopeston Area, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, TBS, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 3: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, TBS, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TNT, 9 p.m. 

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

