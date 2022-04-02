TODAY

Prep Baseball

St. Thomas More Round-Robin: Oakwood vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 10 a.m.

Tri-County at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Urbana at Hoopeston Area doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Peru at Covington, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

St. Thomas More Round-Robin: Oakwood vs. Okaw Valley, noon

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Champaign Judah Christian, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Rantoul Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD, 9 a.m.

Covington at North Newton, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Rantoul Tournament: Danville vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Hutsonville at Armstrong-Potomac, noon

LeRoy Tournament: Salt Fork vs. TBD, noon

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University, doubleheader, noon

College Softball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Illinois Lutheran and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Illinois Lutheran and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Kansas vs. Villanova, TBS, TNT, truTV, 5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, TBS, TNT, truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Women's NIT Championship: Seton Hall at South Dakota State, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Big Ten Individual Championships, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National Women's Amateur, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros, WDAN-AM 1490. 4:55 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Northwestern at Indiana, Big Ten Network, noon

Men’s College Basketball

HBCU All-Star Game, CBS, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Championship: teams TBD, ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Championship: teams TBD, TBS, TNT, truTV, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

