Prep Baseball
St. Thomas More Round-Robin: Oakwood vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 10 a.m.
Tri-County at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Urbana at Hoopeston Area doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Peru at Covington, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas More Round-Robin: Oakwood vs. Okaw Valley, noon
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Champaign Judah Christian, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Rantoul Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Covington at North Newton, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Rantoul Tournament: Danville vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m.
Hutsonville at Armstrong-Potomac, noon
LeRoy Tournament: Salt Fork vs. TBD, noon
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University, doubleheader, noon
College Softball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Illinois Lutheran and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Illinois Lutheran and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Kansas vs. Villanova, TBS, TNT, truTV, 5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, TBS, TNT, truTV, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Women's NIT Championship: Seton Hall at South Dakota State, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Big Ten Individual Championships, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
Augusta National Women's Amateur, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros, WDAN-AM 1490. 4:55 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Northwestern at Indiana, Big Ten Network, noon
Men’s College Basketball
HBCU All-Star Game, CBS, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Championship: teams TBD, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Northwestern, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 3 p.m.
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Championship: teams TBD, TBS, TNT, truTV, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
