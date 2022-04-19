TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Tri-County at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville and Peoria Richwoods at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Champaign Academy, Danville, Peoria High and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Sauk Valley College, doubleheader, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

PGA Professionals Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference first round, Game 2: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you