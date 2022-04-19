TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Tri-County at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville and Peoria Richwoods at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Champaign Academy, Danville, Peoria High and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Sauk Valley College, doubleheader, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
PGA Professionals Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference first round, Game 2: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
