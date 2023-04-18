TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Anne/Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Heritage 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Attica, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Milford and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Champaign Academy, Champaign Central and Urbana at Danville, 4:15 p.m.
Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Rose Hulman JV, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, TNT, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 1: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, TBS, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Playoffs, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, TNT, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Mexico, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
