TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Anne/Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Attica, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Milford and Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Champaign Academy, Champaign Central and Urbana at Danville, 4:15 p.m.

Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Rose Hulman JV, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, TNT, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 1: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, TBS, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 1: Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN, 9 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Playoffs, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, TNT, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN, 9 p.m. 

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Mexico, TNT, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

