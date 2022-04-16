TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Attica at Oakwood, 10 a.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Unity doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Covington Early-Bird Scramble, noon (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Tuscola Tournament: Oakwood vs. TBD, 9:30 a.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Unity at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Urbana Open, 9:30 a.m.
Seeger at Lawrence Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Lawrence Central, 10 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
No local sports scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at John A. Logan College Invitational, noon
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Southwestern Illinois College, doubleheader, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, FS1, 7 p.m.
College Gymnastics
NCAA Championships: Finals, ABC, noon
College Softball
St. John's at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, ABC, 2:10 p.m.
United States Football League
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, FOX, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Professionals Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference first round, Game 1: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
United States Football League
Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers, NBC, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, USA, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FS1, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Golf
PGA Professional Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.