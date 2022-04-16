TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Attica at Oakwood, 10 a.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Unity doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Covington Early-Bird Scramble, noon (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Tuscola Tournament: Oakwood vs. TBD, 9:30 a.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Unity at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Urbana Open, 9:30 a.m.

Seeger at Lawrence Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Lawrence Central, 10 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sports scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Milford at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at John A. Logan College Invitational, noon

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Southwestern Illinois College, doubleheader, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, FS1, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

NCAA Championships: Finals, ABC, noon

College Softball

St. John's at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, ABC, 2:10 p.m.

United States Football League

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, FOX, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Professionals Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference first round, Game 1: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

United States Football League

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers, NBC, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, USA, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FS1, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Golf

PGA Professional Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

