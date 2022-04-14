TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Southmont at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Southmont at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Monticello at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Monticello Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Gymnastics

NCAA Championships, ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

