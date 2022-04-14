TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Southmont at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Southmont at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Monticello at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Monticello Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Gymnastics
NCAA Championships, ESPN2, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Heritage, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
