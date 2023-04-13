TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Rossville, 4 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Rossville, 4 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Seeger and Southmont at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger and Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Schlarman Academy at Paris Relays, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Raider Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood, Salt Fork, Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois College

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Indiana at Illinois, Big Ten Network 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Soxc, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

