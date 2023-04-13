TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Rossville, 4 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Seeger and Southmont at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger and Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Schlarman Academy at Paris Relays, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger and Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Schlarman Academy at Paris Relays, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Raider Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood, Salt Fork, Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois College
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Indiana at Illinois, Big Ten Network 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Soxc, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.