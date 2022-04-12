TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and South Newton at Covington, 4:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Rantoul and Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork Small Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Covington, Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Rantoul and Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork Small Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Covington, Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Judson College Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

