Prep Baseball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and South Newton at Covington, 4:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Rantoul and Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork Small Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Covington, Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Rantoul and Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork Small Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Covington, Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Judson College Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
