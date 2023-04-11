TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Paris at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4 p.m.

Danville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and South Newton at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Oakwood at Salt Fork Invitational, 4 p.m.

Covington, Riverton Parke and Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy, St. Anne and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Salt Fork Invitational, 4 p.m.

Covington, Riverton Parke and Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Black Hawk College, 9 a.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Judson University

College Softball

Morton Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Lincoln Trail Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Play-In Tournament: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

