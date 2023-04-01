TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at North Putnam, 9:30 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.
Danville at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Rossville at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
LeRoy Invitational: Salt Fork vs. Moweaqua Central A&M, noon
LeRoy Invitational: Salt Fork vs. LeRoy, 2 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Hoopeston Area at Rantoul Tournament
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Iroquois West, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola at Salt Fork (throws only)
Prep Girls Track
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Spring Preview in Bloomington, Ind.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois College
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250, FS1, noon
NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, ESPN, 11:55 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic, CBS, 5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Connecticut, CBS, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Augusta National Women's Amateur, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest EXTRA, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
XFL Football
San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: PPG 375 at Fort Worth, NBC, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Championship: LSU or Virginia Tech vs. Iowa or South Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Michigan at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Hockey League
Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
XFL Football
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Championship, CBS, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.