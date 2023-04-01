TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at North Putnam, 9:30 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.

Danville at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Rossville at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

LeRoy Invitational: Salt Fork vs. Moweaqua Central A&M, noon

LeRoy Invitational: Salt Fork vs. LeRoy, 2 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Hoopeston Area at Rantoul Tournament

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Iroquois West, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola at Salt Fork (throws only)

Prep Girls Track

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Spring Preview in Bloomington, Ind.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois College

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250, FS1, noon

NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, ESPN, 11:55 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic, CBS, 5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Connecticut, CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National Women's Amateur, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest EXTRA, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

XFL Football

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: PPG 375 at Fort Worth, NBC, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Championship: LSU or Virginia Tech vs. Iowa or South Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Hockey League

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

XFL Football

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Championship, CBS, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

