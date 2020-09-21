PREP BOYS GOLF
At Harrison Park (par 36)
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 181, 2. Oakwood 186, 3. Westville 206.
Medalist — Travis Goodner (Oakwood) 40.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (181) — Nick Garmon 44, Leighton Meeker 44, Rance Bryant 46, Izaiah Lusk 47, Carson Darby 51, Isaac Tabels 52.
Oakwood (186) — Goodner 44, Case Kopacz 41, Reed Sperry 48, Kyle McFarland 57, Mason Goodner 67, Seth Halls 70.
Westville (206) — Jack Duensing 51, Kenny Clarkston 51, Noah Crose 51, Ty Williamson 53, Gage Hatcher 56, Johah Troglia 57.
———
At Hubbard Trail (par 36)
Team scores — 1. Schlarman Academy 189, 2. Hoopeston Area 224, 3. Cissna Park 225.
Medalist — Gabe Huddletston (Schlarman) 39
Schlarman (189) — Huddleston 39, Deuce Provost 46, Jack Girouard 47, Jason Craig 57.
Hoopeston (224) — Ben Brown 49, Owen Johnson 57, Kayden Wallace 59, Wyatt Eisenmann 59, Nick Hofer 61, Trevor Swartz 63, Chris Catron 64.
Cissna Park (225) — Devin Hull 54, Luke Petry 56, Cale Clauss 57, Bryce Bruens 58, Kahne Clauss 61, Brayden Bruens 53.
———
From Saturday
At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 72)
Paris Invitational
Team results — 1. Mattoon 323, 2. Decatur St. Anthony 331, 3. Charleston 342, 4. Paris 344, 5. Oblong 345, 6. Lawrenceville 362, 7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 372, 8. Olney 388, 9. Rantoul 395, 10. Casey 396, 11. Oakwood 409, 12. Tri-County 416, 13. Salt Fork 441, 14. Westville 443. Schlarman Academy no score.
Medalist — Colton Romine (M) 76.
BHRA (372) — Rance Bryant 85, Izaiah Lusk 89, Nick Garmon 97, Isaac Tabels 101, Carson Darby 115, Leighton Meeker 105
Oakwood (409) — Travis Goodner 94, Reed Sperry 103, Case Kopaz 106, Kyle McFarland 106, Mason Goodner 114, Seth Hall 150.
Salt Fork (441) — Brody Althaus 100, Zach Gritten 112, Hunter Wantland 113, Carter Ridge 116, Brock Wantland 121, Sam Pearman 130
Westville (443) — Jack Duensing 94, Kenny Clarkston 95, Noah Crose 119, Gage Hatcher 119, Jonah Troglia 135, Kierra Cox 145
Schlarman Academy — Gabe Huddleston 85
———
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Hubbard Trail (par 36)
Team scores — 1. Hoopeston Area 236, 2. Cissna Park 248.
Medalist — Payton Armstrong (Hoopeston Area) 52
Hoopeston Area (236) — Armstrong 52, Kylie Brown 61, Kaydence Bailey 61, Macy Hayes 62.
Cissna Park (248) — Emily Hylbert 60, Lauren Kaeb 68, Katie Hylbert 68, Haelly Young 72.
———
PREP BOYS SOCCER
From Saturday
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, West Vigo 1
West Vigo‘1‘0‘—‘1
Covington‘2‘3‘—‘5
First half
C — Rico Mandolini (PK), 15th minute.
WV — Walker, 22nd minute.
C — Mandolini (assist Brydan Gaskill), 31st minute.
Second half
C — Bradley Lewsader (assist Logan Pinkerton) 43rd minute.
C —Pinkerton (assist Mandolini) 46th minute.
C — Savion Waddell (assist Pinkerton), 70th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 8, West Vigo 2 Keeper saves — C: Jack Stewart 2
———
Covington 2, Faith Christian 1
F. Christian‘0‘1‘—‘1
Covington‘2‘0‘—‘2
First half
C — Savion Waddell (assist Logan Pinkerton), 14th minute.
C — Rico Mandolini (PK), 19th minute.
Second half
FC — Titus Rush, 60th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Faith Christian 5, Covington 8. Keeper saves — C: Stewart 3
———
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Cael Williams, 7-6 (6), 6-0, Evan Norton (C) def. Blake Buchanan, 6-3, 6-0, Adrian Torres (BC) def. Jackson Kindell, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter and Myles Potter (C) def. Nick Fry and Connor Hall, 6-1, 6-1, Ryan Foster and Landon Brighton (BC) def. Peyt Shumaker and Emmett Reynolds, 6-1, 6-3.
Records — Covington 11-5 overall, Benton Central 13-2.
———
Saturday’s results
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Alex Chapman 6-0, 6-0 Evan Norton (C) def. Hunter Kashon 6-0, 6-0 Jackson Kindell (C) def. Hayden Turner 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Will McKinnis-Brookes Walters (NM) 6-1, 6-0 Own Utterback-Nate McCoy (NM) def. Peyt Shumaker-Emmett Reynolds 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 15-13.
———
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Schlarman Academy 2
Singles — Maya Jenny (Sch) def. Katie Steidinger, 8-4, Grace Christensen (GCMS) def. Taylor Fowler, 8-4.
Doubles — Jenny and Fowler (Sch) def. Steidinger and Lexi Cliff, 8-2, Christensen and London Hixon (GCMS) def. Suzi Sermersheim and Lilli Perez, 8-2, Lexi Darbutt and Emily Hood (GCMS) def. Caroline Bogen and Madi Watson, 8-3.
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute North 3, Covington 2
Covington 27 16 25 20 13
T.H. North 25 25 22 25 15
Covington leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 15, Nai’a Pettit 14, Amber Cruser 13. Assists — Karsyn Engle 49. Digs — Cruser 21, Pettit 13. Aces — Pettit 4, Linville 3.
Record — Covington 11-7.
———
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Attica 1
Attica 18 26 10 10
Seeger 25 24 25 25
Seeger leaders
Kills — Paige Leonard 13, Aubry Cole 10, Riley Shrader 8. Assists — Sophia Ashby 41. Digs — Ashby 15, Cole 14, Macy Kerr 11.
Record — Seeger 8-7 overall, 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference.
———
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Frankfort 3, Fountain Central 0
Frankfort 25 25 25
Fountain Central 23 9 12
Fountain Central leaders
Kills — Chloe Golia 7. Blocks — Golia 1. Assists — Lillie Fishero 10. Digs — Marley Massey 14. Aces — Fishero 3.
———
From Saturday
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Covington 2, Lafayette Jefferson 1
Covington‘25‘24‘16
Jefferson‘21‘26‘25
Covington 2, Clinton Prairie 0
Covington‘25‘25
Clinton Prairie‘10‘19
Bloomington North 2, Covington 0
B. North‘25‘25
Covington‘22‘11
Homestead 2, Covington 1
Homestead‘25‘22‘15
Covington‘17‘25‘10
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Nai’a Pettit 24, Amber Cruser 24, Holly Linville 15. Blocks — Linville 7. Cruser 4. Assists — Karsyn Engle 80. Service aces — Pettit 8, Engle 4. Digs — Pettit 40, Engle 24.
From Saturday
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 2, Delphi 0
Seeger‘25‘25
Delphi‘16‘16
Seeger 2, N. Montgomery 1
Seeger‘25‘23‘26
N. Montgomery‘13‘25‘7
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0
Seeger‘25‘25
W. Vigo‘12‘6
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 21, Paige Laffoon 11, Aubry Cole 11. Assists — Sophia Ashby 65. Digs — Ashby 12, Shrader 12, Laffoon 5, Avery Cole 5.
———
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club (par 72)
Illinois Valley Fall Invitational
Team scores — 1. Parkland College 297, 2. Black Hawk College 299, 3. Illinois Central College 301, 4. St. Francis College 304, 5. Heartland Community College 310, 6. Danville Area Community College 313, 7. Sauk Valley College 321, 8. Bryant & Stratton College 324, 9. Highland Community College 329, 10. Illinois Valley Community College 330, 11. Lincoln College 333, 12. Kishwaukee Community College 337, 13. DuPage College 354.
Individuals — 1 (tie) Peyton Perez (Black Hawk) 71, Ethan Earl (Black Hawk) 71, Colten Kahler (ICC) 71, 4. Zach Buscher (ICC) 72, 5. Scott O’Brien (Parkland) 73.
DACC (313) — Logan Richardson 76, Nick Pinter 79, David Warren 79, Lukas Ball 79, Rylan Wolfe 85.
