LEGION BASEBALL

At Rantoul

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Rantoul 2

Danville`453`03`—`15`16`1

Rantoul`002`00`—`2`3`0

WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Sjoken. Two or more hits — Danville: Drew Wichtowksi 4, Conlon Moore 3, Zach Russell 3. 2B — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Moore, Landon Haurez. HR — Danville: Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Haurez 3, Prunkard 2, Russell 2, Braxton Waller 2, Alex Funk, Deegan Albert, Karson Stevenson. Rantoul: Sjoken 2.

Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 9-4 overall.

———

HORSESHOES

At Douglas Park

Danville Horseshoe League

Standings`W`L

Stormy Oaks`17`7

Nutrien Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`15`9

3 Ringers 3`15`9

Block Drywall/Paint`10`14

Shoe Guys`8`16

Bucking Broncos`7`17

High 50-Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`111`96`95

Glen Laird`103`92`77

Bob Block`93`83`66

Loren Douglass`83`80`79

Rusty Walker`75

Lannie Robison`67`61

Oliver Buford`62`61

Denny Culotti`61

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you