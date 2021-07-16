LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Rantoul 2
Danville`453`03`—`15`16`1
Rantoul`002`00`—`2`3`0
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Sjoken. Two or more hits — Danville: Drew Wichtowksi 4, Conlon Moore 3, Zach Russell 3. 2B — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Moore, Landon Haurez. HR — Danville: Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Haurez 3, Prunkard 2, Russell 2, Braxton Waller 2, Alex Funk, Deegan Albert, Karson Stevenson. Rantoul: Sjoken 2.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 9-4 overall.
HORSESHOES
At Douglas Park
Danville Horseshoe League
Standings`W`L
Stormy Oaks`17`7
Nutrien Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`15`9
3 Ringers 3`15`9
Block Drywall/Paint`10`14
Shoe Guys`8`16
Bucking Broncos`7`17
High 50-Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`111`96`95
Glen Laird`103`92`77
Bob Block`93`83`66
Loren Douglass`83`80`79
Rusty Walker`75
Lannie Robison`67`61
Oliver Buford`62`61
Denny Culotti`61
