PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 73, Attica 13
Seeger (73) — Riley Shrader 3 0-0 6, Olivia Chavez 0 0-0 0, Izzi Puterbaugh 3 0-2 7, Allison High 2 0-0 4, Addison Shrader 3 1-2 10, Aubry Cole 10 3-4 26, Anna Moore 0 0-0 0, Macy Kerr 5 0-0 10, Paige Laffoon 4 2-3 10, Hannah Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 6-11 73
Attica (13) — Arlee Kerr 0 2-2 2, Makaylie Ray 0 0-0 0, Maddie Powers 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDeWater 0 0-0 0, Adyson Goodwin 1 1-2 3, Tatum Nunnally 0 0-0 0, CeCe Rice 0 0-0 0, Taylor Clevenger 1 2-5 4, Sadie Swift 2 0-1 4, Natalee Jean 0 0-2 0, Audree Britt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 5-12 13.
Seeger; 23; 18; 18; 14; —; 73
Attica; 3; 3; 7; 0; —; 13
3-pointers — Seeger 7 (A.Shrader 3, Cole 3, Puterbaugh 1). Total fouls — Seeger 14, Attica 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Seeger 14-2 overall, 7-0 in the Wabash River Conference. Attica 2-17 overall, 0-7 in the Wabash River Conference.
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Fountain Central Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Game 1 — Rossville vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Game 3 — Clinton Prairie vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Sheridan vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Attica Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Game 1 — North Vermillion vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Game 2 — Attica vs. Clinton Central, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — Faith Christian vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
