MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mount Carmel
Wabash Valley College 64, Danville Area Community College 45
Danville Area (45) — Tyshay Epps 3 2-2 8, Drew Reifsteck 1 0-0 2, Kameron Barnett 3 0-0 6, Lewis Richards 0 0-0 0, Ahmoni Weston 5 2-4 13, Daylen Davis-Williams 3 4-4 10, Veljko Culibrk 3 0-2 6, Raymond Terry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 45.
Wabash Valley (64) — Arthur Payne 0 0-0 0, Jamison Epps 6 1-1 13, Trevon Smith 2 2-2 7, Naasir Johnson 1 0-0 2, Trevon Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Issac Stanback 3 0-0 6, Jejuan Weatherspoon 2 0-0 4, Ian Hardy 2 2-3 7, DeShaun Nettles 4 5-8 13, Jay Turner 1 0-0 2, Aarhek Lamb 4 2-2 10. Totals: 25 12-16 64.
DACC; 27; 18; —; 45
Wabash Valley; 31; 33; —; 64
3-pointers — DACC 1 (Weston 1). Wabash Valley 2 (Smith 1, Hardy 1). Total fouls — DACC 18, Wabash Valley 13. Fouled out — Terry.
Records — Danville Area Community College 0-1 overall. Wabash Valley College 2-1 overall.
———
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Southmont 65, Covington 18
Covington (18) — Emma Holycross 2 3-6 7, Therin Holland 1 0-0 3, Madgalena Sandlin 1 0-0 2, Kali Pettit 0 0-0 0, Lillian Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Karma Kingery 1 0-0 2, Micah Stonecipher 0 0-2 0, Daisy Goeppner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-8 18.
Southmont (65) — Craig 1 0-2 2, Gass 1 0-0 3, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Veatch 9 1-1 19, Mason 2 0-0 5, Charles 3 0-0 8, Manion 5 0-0 12, Gilstrap 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-1 10, Gann 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 1-5 65.
Covington; 1; 7; 3; 7; —; 18
Southmont; 21; 17; 11; 16; —; 65
3-pointers — Covington 1 (Holland 1). Southmont 6 (Charles 2, Manion 2, Gass 1, Mason 1).
Records — Southmont 12-3 overall. Covington 4-17 overall.
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Fountain Central Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Game 1 — Rossville vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Game 3 — Clinton Prairie vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Sheridan vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Attica Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Game 1 — North Vermillion vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Game 2 — Attica vs. Clinton Central, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — Faith Christian vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.