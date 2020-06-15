ROSEMONT — Nine members of the University of Illinois, including three athletes have been named to the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
Representing Illinois on the coalition will be football player Ra’Von Bonner, volleyball player Kennedy Collins and women’s basketball player Kennedi Myles, along with softball coach Tyra Perry and women’s diving coach Manny Pollard. Also on the coalition from the University of Illinois is Dr. Stephon Fuqua, assistant director of athletics, academic services, Lisa Lawrence, assistant director of academic services, Illini Way, Derryl Myles, assistant director of athletics, video services and Dr. Christopher Span, faculty athletics representative.
In addition to the coalition, the Big Ten also formally launched a Voter Registration Initiative that has been in the planning stages since February.
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,’’ said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in an official release from the league. “We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”
The goal of the coalition, which was announced on June 1 by Commissioner Warren, is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.
“I am thankful to have been nominated for such an incredible union,” said Bonner, a senior-to-be from Sycamore. “I am an agent of change and will use my platform to create real change in this country. I am very motivated and dedicated to progressing my people, BLACK people.”
The Coalition will leverage, support and complement the extraordinary efforts already taking place across the Big Ten Conference through initiatives on our campuses, as well as through existing conference-wide organizations like the Big Ten Advisory Commission. Established in 1972 in the midst of a period of significant social unrest in our nation, the Advisory Commission will have direct representation on the Coalition.
The Big Ten Conference Voter Registration Initiative is a Conference-wide collaboration that encourages student-athletes to take part in the electoral process. The non-partisan Initiative is coordinated by a Voter Registration Committee that includes representatives from all 14 Big Ten institutions. This initiative was activated in February 2020, and hosts three subcommittees to address: Timeline, Outreach and Rollout; Technology and Data; and Education and Programming.
Monthly educational programming will begin in July and continue through the general election on November 3, 2020. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or absentee.
“I commend Commissioner Warren and the Big Ten Conference for taking action and being part of the solution,” said Maryland football coach Michael Locksley. “I am honored to be part of this Coalition and look forward to having tough conversations that lead to significant change. Our student-athletes at Maryland have taken it upon themselves to make an impact by not only registering themselves to vote, but also getting out into our community to encourage voter registration and participation on election days. It gives me great pride to see the Big Ten also institute a Voter Registration Initiative that I strongly believe can have a lasting impact.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.