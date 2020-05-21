WESTVILLE — Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westville youth sports leagues are hard at work.
The Westville recreation League and Westville Yough Football League along with the Zamberletti Park Capital Improvement Commission have worked raffles and other projects to help raise funds to improve the park.
“Our main goal and initiative right now is to work together with each of the leagues to provide much-needed upgrades, which includes an expansion to the existing concession stand and a new announcer’s booth for youth football,” Gary Delhaye, Zamberletti Park Committee chairman, said. “Both leagues would also benefit from the additional storage space.”
In addition, there are plans to include a new restroom with the expansion of the concession stand. The group also needs to repair some of the siding, replace doors and paint the existing structure. Installation of new security cameras and HVAC repairs have been completed.
With the high cost of everything, and the uncertainty of village funds due to the pandemic, everything has slowed down, Westville Mayor Mike Weese said.
“However, we are committed to help and support these fundraising efforts. We have one of the nicest parks around and have done a lot of things already, such as all the restroom upgrades,” he said.
The groups are selling remaining raffle tickets for a chance at one of the 14 guns or $300 cash daily through June 30. The drawing will begin July 1 based on the Illinois mid-day pick three lottery.
Some of the guns may be delayed due to availability and the pandemic, but eventually all will be received. Tickets may be purchased at the Westville Gas and Water Office between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Latoz Hardware in Westville, or from representatives from each league. People also may contact Jeff Slavik at 304-1404.
The groups are securing donations for sponsors, selling VIP tables and raffle baskets. Anyone interested in this event or raffle tickets may contact Delhaye at (304) 917-1823 or Chris Gallion at 474-3100.
“Our community has always been great to us during our fundraising efforts. We hope to sell the remaining raffle tickets and progress with each of these upgrades,” Delhaye said.
