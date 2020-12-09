MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young has played two weeks of collegiate basketball.
And she has picked up two Ohio Valley Conference honors in those weeks.
Young won her second straight OVC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday, after averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds during the past week, with 27 points on Saturday in a loss to Indiana State.
Young started her third week on Tuesday with 20 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists as the Racers beat Mississippi Valley State 85-60.
Murray State is 2-2 and will face North Alabama on Monday.
Fountain Central 35, Crawfordsville 32
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With a strong first quarter, the Fountain Central girls basketball team found a way to beat Crawfordsville 35-32 on Tuesday.
Dakota Borman had 15 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who had a 14-4 first period lead, while Larrissa Bowers had 13 rebounds and Jerzi Hershberger had seven points, five assists and three steals.
The Mustangs even their record to 2-2 and will host North Vermillion on Thursday.
Parke Heritage 33, N. Vermillion 30
CAYUGA, Ind. — McKenzie Crowder had 20 points and six rebounds, but the Falcons lost to the Wolves in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday.
Callie Naylor had five points, four steals and four rebounds for North Vermillion, while Ava Martin had 12 rebounds and four steals.
S. Vermillion 48, N. Vermillion 36
CAYUGA, Ind. — Landon Baker got a pin at 145 pounds for the North Vermillion but it wasn’t enough to lead the Falcons past the Wildcats on Tuesday.
South Vermillion got pins from Ian Lorey and Matt Goeppner to claim a 48-36 victory over North Vermillion.
Other winners on Tuesday for the Falcons were Wyatt Walters, Dameon Meyer, Tony Tucker, Josh Latoz and Aiden Hinchee.
