DANVILLE — Moise York has had a solid couple of days for the Danville boys soccer team.
After scoring seven goals and a assist in an 8-3 win over Peoria High on Tuesday, York would have a goal and a assist as the Vikings beat Argenta-Oreana 2-1 on Wednesday.
Rylan Anderson had a goal for Danville, while Declan Miller had an assist and Tyler Finley had nine saves.
The Vikings are 4-7-2 an will play Peoria Notre-Dame today.
Oakwood/SF 4, BHRA 0
ROSSVILLE — Grant Powell had three goals and an assist as the Comets shut out the Blue Devils.
Reef Pacot had a goal and two assists for Oakwood/Salt Fork, Joe Lashuay had an assist and Josh Ruch had 13 saves in goal.
The Comets were coming off a 5-1 win over Watseka on Tuesday as Powell had a goal and two assists for the Storm, while Macen Phillips had a goal and a assist, Reef Pacot, Dylan Diaz and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and Zane Trimmell had an assist.
Garrett Huls had 17 saves in goal for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who was coming off a 4-1 win on Tuesday over Schlarman Academy. Liam Oxendine had three goals for the Blue Devils in that game, while Logan Hall had a goal and Hayden Rice had four assists.
Hoopeston Area 3, GRF/Westville 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team scored all of its goals in the first half on Tuesday as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-1.
Harrison Woods, Owen Root and Ben Brown each scored goals for the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had a assist.
Jace Bina had the only goal for the Buffaloes in the second half on an assist from Luke Barney.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Normal Community 2, Danville 0
NORMAL — The Danville volleyball team lost to Normal Community 25-8, 25-14 on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference action.
Lynae Ward had two kills, three digs and two aces for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had three assists and DeAsia Gamble and Lakin Alyea each had one block.
The Vikings will host Peoria Richwoods today.
A-P 2, Schlarman 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-9, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kyla Bullington had five kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had eight assists, four kills, a block and an ace, Madelyn Hudson had five aces and two assists and Cami Howie had five aces.
The Trojans are 10-5 and 3-1 in the VVC and will face Cissna Park today, while the Hilltoppers will host Watseka today.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team beat out Oakwood 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Cornjerkers will play Milford today, while the Comets will play Chrisman.
South Newton 3, Covington 2
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost a hard-fought game to South Newton 14-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Holly Linville had 10 kills, four blocks and threes aces for the Trojans, while Amber Cruser had nine kills and nine digs, Paige Messmore had nine digs and Karsyn Engle had 38 assists.
The Trojans are 14-8 and will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
W. Lafayette 3, Seeger 0
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team were swept by West Lafayette 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon had six kills and five digs, Riley Shrader had five kills and five digs and Sophia Ashby had 16 assists and four digs.
The Patriots are 12-6 and will host the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP FOOTBALL
Watseka done for season
WATSEKA — With a lack of numbers being a major factor, the Watseka football team put an end to their season on Wednesday.
"This was obviously a very tough decision to make for everyone involved," Watseka athletics director Barry Bauer said in a press release. "But we felt based on an abundance of season-ending injuries, low student participation, and numerous other contributing factors, this decision is in the best interest of the program and for the current athletes."
The Warriors were 1-3 with their only win a forfeit win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the first week of the season. After that, they forfeited a game to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and has scored a total of 12 points in losses to Westville and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
COLLEGE TRACK
Davis wins Big Ten honor
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood native and Illinois senior runner Jon Davis was named cross-country Big Ten Athlete of the Week.
Davis won the men’s 8k race at the Red Bird Invite in Normal last week, finishing with a time of 23:22.8.
Davis, a four-time All-American, earned his first cross country Big Ten Athlete of the Week honors, despite being named track and field Big Ten Athlete of the Week five times in his Illini career (3x indoor, 2x outdoor).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Moore competes in meet
CRETE — Danville Area Community College's Corrine Moore competed in the Governors State University Invitational at Lincoln Oaks Golf Course.
Moore had a score of 104 for the day as Trinity Christian College won the team title with a score of 370.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats add Tish
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats have signed forward Mike Tish to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021-22 season.
Tish, 24, comes to the Bobcats from Indiana Tech, where he skated in four seasons for the Warriors. He earned NAIA Coaches Association Freshman of the Year in 2017-18, eventually accumulating 64 points in 90 collegiate games.
"Mike is a smooth skater," noted Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He's a good playmaker with some flair to his game. We're looking forward to seeing what he's capable of."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.