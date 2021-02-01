CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Local wrestlers hit the mat on Saturday in IHSAA sectional action.
While North Vermillion, Fountain Central and Covington didn’t advance in team action, there were individuals from those teams that did advance.
Waylon Frazee won the 120 pound title for Fountain Central, while teammate Willie Frazee took third at 152, Melvin Jordan was fourth at 160 and Matthew Alexander was third at 220.
For Covington, Emmett Reynolds (126), Gavin Williamson (138) and Nate Sly (285) each took third, while Alex Black (170) and Austin Croucher (182) each ended up fourth. For North Vermillion, Wyatt Walters took second at 106 pounds.
The wrestlers that moved on will battle in regional action at Frankfort on Saturday.
At Lafayette Jefferson, Seeger had a few wrestlers advance with Nathaniel Hennessey taking second at 120 and Cade Walker took third at 285. Hennessey and Walker will travel to Logansport for regionals.
BHRA 42, Milford 36
MILFORD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin didn’t waste any time in getting the 2021 boys basketball season started.
On Friday night the Blue Devils traveled up Route 1 for a season-opening contest against the Milford Bearcats and it was a strong second-half defensive effort that proved to be the difference.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, coming off a 30-1 season and an appearance in the IHSA Class 2A super-sectional, held Milford to just two field goals in the second half on its way to a 42-36 triumph.
Senior Elijah Tidwell, who pointed out on Friday that the Blue Devils were playing their first game in 309 days, had a game-high 12 points, while sophomore Brett Meidel contributed 11 in the victory.
Trey Totheroh was the leading scorer for Milford with 11 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will travel to Tuscola today.
Covington sweeps weekend
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton score a season-high 34 points to go over 1,000 points in his career as the Covington Trojans raced past the North Vermillion Falcons 90-32 in a Wabash River Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
It’s the second time this season that Pinkerton has scored 30 or more points as he also had a 30-point game against Riverton Parke on Jan. 8.
Also coming up a season-best performance on Friday night for the Trojans was junior Calvin Springer with 23 points. Also scoring in double figures for Covington was junior Alan Karrfalt with 15.
Sophomore Duncan Keller nearly had a double-double as he finished with 9 rebounds and 9 assists in the contest.
On Saturday, Pinkerton had 19 points as the Trojans beat South Newton 67-37. Springer had 15 points and seven rebounds , while Keller had 11 points with nine rebounds.
Covington improves to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the WRC with the victories, while North Vermillion falls to 0-9 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Fountain Central loses two
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs lost to Faith Christian 71-64 on Friday and Benton Central 58-51 on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Mason Larkin had 22 points with nine rebounds, while Cody Linville had a career-high 20 points with seven rebounds and Will Harmon added 17.
Harmon also had 17 points in Saturday’s game, while Larkin had 14 and Carson Eberly added 11.
N. Vermillion 42, North Newton 35
CAYUGA, Ind. — Cami Pearman had 11 points as the Falcons beat North Newton on Saturday.
Callie Naylor and McKenzie Crowder each had 10 points for North Vermillion, while Ava Martin had six and Braxtyn Dunham added five points.
Boise State 85, Colorado St. 77
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had three points and a steal but the Rams lost on Friday.
The Rams are 12-4 and 9-3 in the Mountain West and will play Wyoming on Thursday.
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
MADISON, Wis. — Jeanae Terry had a career-high 28 points with 11 rebounds, but the Illini could not beat the Badgers on Sunday.
Jada Peebles had 15 points for Illinois, while Aaliyah Nye had nine points off the bench. Illinois also had season-highs in steals (12) and forced turnovers (20).
The Illini are 2-10 and 0-9 in the Big Ten and will face Michigan State on Thursday.
Syracuse 81, Notre Dame 69
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had two points with two rebounds and a assist as the Irish lost to the Orange.
Sam Brunelle had 19 points for Notre Dame, while Maddy Westbeld had 12 and Destinee Walker added 11.
The Irish are 8-7 and 6-5 in the ACC and will face top-ranked Louisville on Sunday.
Belmont 66, Murray State 54
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 11 points with six rebounds, but the Racers lost at home on Saturday.
Murray State is now 8-9 and 5-7 in the OVC and will face Morehead State on Thursday.
Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 51
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Schlarman alum Capria Brown had two points with an rebound and an assist as the Flyers won on Sunday.
Jenna Giacone had 20 points to lead Dayton, who is 7-1 and 6-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Saint Louis today.
IUPUI splits with Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After the Jaguars lost 60-55 on Friday, they rebounded to win 68-61 on Saturday.
Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 16 points with 11 rebounds and five assists for IUPUI in Saturday’s game and had 13 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s game.
The Jaguars are 9-4 and 7-3 in the Horizon League and will face UIC this weekend.
IPFW loses two
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Mastodons continued to struggle as they lost 77-50 on Friday and 69-59 on Saturday to Wright State.
Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had five points in Friday’s game and had 15 points in Saturday’s game for IPFW, who is 0-16 and 0-14 in the Horizon League and will face Youngstown State this weekend.
Oakland swept by Cleveland St.
CLEVELAND — The Golden Grizzlies lost 75-70 on Friday and 68-53 on Saturday to Cleveland State.
Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had a point and a rebound for Oakland on Friday and had an assist on Saturday.
Oakland is 8-9 and 8-6 in the Horizon League and will face Robert Morris this weekend.
UT Martin 79, SIUE 45
MARTIN, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall had two points with a rebound as the Cougars lost to UT-Martin on Saturday.
Mikayla Kinnard had 10 points for SIUE, who is 5-11 and 2-9 in the OVC and will face Jacksonville State today.
Davis takes second in Big Ten
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Oakwood native Jon Davis took second individually as Illinois ended up sixth in the Big Ten Championships on Saturday.
Davis ran for a time of 24 minutes, 1.8 seconds to lead the Illini, while Tyler Cushing was 31st (24:50), Colin Yandel was 37th (25:02), Jack Roberts took 45th (25:22) and Will Giblin ended up 55th (25:42).
The next action for the Illini cross country teams will be the NCAA Championships on March 15 in Stillwater, Okla.
