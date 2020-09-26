ANDERSON, S.C. — For Hoopeston native Cody Wilson, taking on his biggest bass tournament challenge was a success
“It was not the result I was hoping for, but it was better than what I expected,” Wilson said. “This is personally my biggest tournament with 179 fishermen.”
Wilson took third in the Co-Angler division of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Eastern Open at Lake Hartwell, a division where newer anglers help out fishermen in the regular class.
Friday was the third and final day of the tournament and Wilson came into the day on top of the co-angler class.
“It started out with Day 1. I got a pretty good pro angler I was paired with that was a relatively local guy to Lake Hartwell, so he had plenty of places to go and knew where the fish were,” Wilson said. “I was fortunate to have him on Day One and I learned a lot from him and I built my confidence. After Day One, I was tied for eighth place and I was thrilled with that.
“On Day two, I got the guy who was sitting in fifth place after Day One, so I was fortunate to have the knowledge of what the fish were doing. I knew what needed to be throwing. He went the same pattern as the first guy, so I knew exactly where they were going to be. I got a 7 pound, 6 once fish that game me a total of 13 pounds and was the leader.”
Friday was a day of ups and downs for Wilson, but he was up to the challenge.
“I started off the day in first with a one pound, three ounce lead. I got Jason Christie, who is a well-known bass fisherman,” Wilson said. “So I was a little star struck and was thrilled that I was in a better position than I was before and I was fishing with him, so it was unbelievable.
“It was a tough day, there were 180 boats with two people in each boat, so tons of fish have been caught the last few days, so Day 3 was tough. I was able to catch my limit, but they were not big enough and I ended up in third place, one ounce from second. Luckily, I cashed a check for $3,100 and got a nice trophy, but I am ready to go home and see my wife and my son.”
Wilson is a pro-staff bass fisherman who is lead bait tester for JTB Custom Lures in Westville.
Mark Grizzle won the class, while Neal Shade took second.
PREP FOOTBALL
Seeger 52, Fountain Central 6
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots rolled up 33 points in the first quarter and 46 points in the first half against the Mustangs.
Owen Snedeker passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 96 yards and two more scores for Seeger, while Brock Thomason had two rushing touchdowns, Peyton Martin had 96 yards and a score, Khal Stephen had 91 yards receiving with two scores and Rayce Carr had 50 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Austin Pickett ran 22 yards for the only score for Fountain Central, who are 0-4 and 0-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will face South Vermillion next week.
The Patriots are 4-1 and 3-0 in the WRC and will travel to Sheridan next week.
Covington 52, South Newton 13
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Trojans scored 38 points in the first quarter as they crushed the Rebels on the road.
Covington added 14 points in the second quarter to go 3-3 overall and will return to WRC action next week against Attica.
BHRA 175, Danville 209
DANVILLE — Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk each had a 41 as the Blue Devils defeated the Vikings at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Carson Darby had a 44 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Issac Tabels added a 49.
Coleman Jessup led Danville with a 50, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 51, Bodyn Gagnon had a 52 and Ben Omark and Zach Spencer each added a 56.
On Thursday, BHRA had three scores under 50 as they beat out Champaign Centennial and Urbana at the University of Illinois Orange Course.
Bryant and Lusk each had a 44 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon had a 49 and Darby added a 50.
Oakwood 190, Salt Fork 207
DANVILLE — The Oakwood boys golf team defeated Salt Fork 190-207 on Thursday in a match at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
Case Kopaz had medalist honors with a 42 for Oakwood, while Travis Goodner had a 47, Reed Sperry scored at 49 and Kyle McFarland added a 52.
Brody Althaus led the Storm with a 49, while Jacob Depratt had a 50 and Sam Pearman and Carter Ridge each had a 54.
North White 3, Covington 2
MONON, Ind. — The Covington soccer team fought to the end, but could not get the win on the road Thursday, losing to North White 3-2.
Rico Mandolini had a goal and a assist for the Trojans, helping out Logan Pinkerton score in the second half.
Jack Stewart had six saves in goal for Covington, who is 9-2 and will face North Putnam on Tuesday.
Danville 9, Urbana 0
URBANA — The Vikings cruised to a 9-0 sweep of the Tigers on Thursday.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Brooklyn Behrens each won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, while CiCi Brown won by a 6-0, 6-1 score and Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin each won by 6-1, 6-1 scores.
In doubles, Ellis and Griffin won 6-2, 6-1; Hotsinpiller and Towne won6-0, 6-2 and Brown and Behrens won 6-0, 6-0.
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost their final match before the Bi-County Tournament on Thursday, losing to Crawfordsville 25-6, 25-13, 25-13.
The Mustangs will play in the Bi-County Tournament today.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
DACC competes at Invite
BRADLEY — The Jaguar men’s and women’s teams competed in the Tiger Cross Country Invitational at Olivet Nazarene University.
The men’s team took 11th in the 13-team meet with Cameron Helka taking 48th place with a time of 18 minutes, 37 seconds; Lenox Li was 57th (19:17), David Enjambre was 58th (19:19), Ethan Barnes was 67th (20:18), Michael Moreman was 70th (20:33) and Ben Dowers took 80th (25:00).
The women’s team did not have a team score as Grace Davis ran the race in 23:21 and Madison Bilstad finished the race in 26:48.
Nextgen Skills Clinic
DANVILLE — The Illinois Basketball Club will host the Nextgen Skills Clinic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Schlarman Academy.
The clinic will consist of a chapel and a huddle from the Vermilion Valley Fellowship if Christian Athletes, a Grind Session Training class from Schlarman girls basketball coach OJ Harrison and a round-robin basketball tournament where each player will play and there will be three games per team.
The clinic is for middle school boys in grades 6-8 and high school boys in grades 9-12. The registration fee is $50 per player and space is limited to only 50 players with the registration deadline being Oct. 7. Illinois Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced.
To register and for more information, go to www.ilbasktetballclub.com/clinics.
GRF football looking for assistants
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm football team is looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming Spring 2021 season.
If anyone is interested or if there are any questions, please contact Stan Wienke at swienke@gobuffaloes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.