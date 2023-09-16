GEORGETOWN — The Westville volleyball team rebounded from its first loss of the season on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-21 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Ella Miller had 11 kills and three aces for the Tigers, while Maddie Apply had eight kills and two aces and Maddy Doggett had five kills and two aces.
Kendall Roberts had six kills, seven digs and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Milee Ellis had five kills and three blocks and Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 11 assists.
The Tigers are 17-1 overall and will face Villa Grove on Tuesday, while the Buffaloes will play at the Blue Ridge Tournament today.
Hoopeston Area 2, Urbana U. 0
HOOPESTON — After losing three games in a row, the Hoopeston Area volleyball team finished the week with a 25-19, 26-24 win over Urbana University.
Charissa Johnson had five kills, Viv Walsh had five blocks and Layla Birch and Emalee Bruens each had four aces for the Cornjerkers, who will host Judah Christian on Monday.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of Fountain Central on Thursday, winning 25-7, 25-14, 25-6 in Wabash River Conference play.
Maddix Minick had seven kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and 10 digs, Peyton Brown had 19 assists, 11 digs and four aces and Ashlyn Alexander had nine digs and six aces.
The Trojans are 14-5 and 5-0 in the WRC and will play in the Lafayette Jefferson tournament today.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team hit the road and lost 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 to Benton Central.
Chase Lemming had 14 kills and six digs, while Emilee Neubauer had 16 assists, Rylea Wetz had four kills, three blocks and six digs and Aubrey Spear had nine digs.
The Patriots are 4-11 and will play West Lafayette on Tuesday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville third at Uni High
URBANA — The Vikings continued to show improvement with a third-place tie with Heritage at the Uni High Potluck Meet at the University of Illinois Arborteum Cross Country Course on Thursday.
Phil Andrew Pacheco led Danville with a 16th place finish at 18 minutes, 42 seconds. Teammate Revan Bailey was 17th at 18:48, Josiah Williams was 18th (18:59), Jesse Grupe was 27th (19:50) and Dominic Bowling was 37th (20:41).
It was the third straight meet where at least 50 percent of the Danvilel runners set new personal times with Bailey, Williams, Bowling and Devin Morris (26:11) doing so.
The Vikings will return to action at the Nike Twilight Race in Terre Haute, ind. on Sept. 30.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA 190, Schlarman 220
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team beat Schlarman Academy 190-220 on Thursday at Danville Country Club.
Cooper Carpenter had a 43 for medalist honors for the Blue Devils, while Jordan Johnson had a 44, Nathan Fox had a 51 and Ayden Golden carded a 52.
Duece Provost had a 49 to lead the Hilltoppers, while Dillon Hemker had a 51, Will Stout had a 58 and Cheyenne Lutz added a 62.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Hoopeston Area 220, Westville 237
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area girls golf team was able to beat Westville 220-237 at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Taylor Page had a 47 to win medalist honors for the Cornjerkers, while Shay Lalden and Made Klaber each had a 57 and Macy Rayls added a 59.
Katelyn Callahan led the Tigers with a 54, while Brooklyn McCoy had a 59, Mackenzie Wright had a 61 and Piper Heiser added a 63.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 9, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored early and often in getting a 9-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Ethan Merritt had three goals for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger and Macen Phillips each had a goal and three assists, Thomas Wells had a goal and a assist, Jacob Pricer, Thomas Wells, Cooper McRae and Saul Carrillo each had one goal and Cooper Myers had an assist.
Grant Brewer did not face a shot in goal to get the win for the Comets, who are 6-6-1 and 5-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Wyatt Wallen had 14 saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Geo-RF/Westville 5, First Baptist 3
GEORGETOWN — Luke Barney had a hat trick with an assist as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team beat First Baptist 5-3 on Thursday.
Wes Curry and Simon Ankstatis each had a goal for the Buffaloes.
Josiah Watson, Jeremiah Watson and Eli Epling each scored for the Knights.
Watseka 3, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team found themselves down 3-0 at halftime and ended up losing 4-2 to Watseka on Thursday.
Owen Root and Mason Ruch each had a goal for the Cornjerkers, while Talan Gredy-Nelson assisted on both goals.
The Cornjerkers are 10-2 and 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Unity on Monday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 1, Bethesda Christian 1
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team rallied in the second half to get a 1-1 tie with Bethesda Christian on Thursday.
Emma Holycross scored the goal for the Trojans, while Kennedie Cadman had the assists and Karma Kingery had 10 saves in goal.
The Trojans will host Rossville on Saturday today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger 4, N. Montgomery 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Dylan Walters and Zachary Reynolds won in singles as the Patriots beat North Montgomery on Thursday.
The doubles teams of Christian Holland and Skuyler Thomas and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes also won for Seeger, who is 10-1 and will play at the Hot Dog Invitational at Frankfort, Ind. today.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team swept Attica 5-0 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Gabe McCollum, Skyler Hoagland and Koby Wolf won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams Noah Armstrong and William Armstrong and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 6-2 and 4-1 in the WRC and will face Western Boone on Tuesday.
