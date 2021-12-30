KANSAS — The Westville boys basketball team ended up third at the Tri-County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday with a 38-33 win over the host team.
Kamden Maddox, who would go on to be named to the All-Tournament team, had 12 points, while Drew Wichtowski had nine points, Bryce Burnett had eight, Cole Maxwell had five and Landen Haurez added four.
Westville had a 3-1 record in the tournament and is 9-6 for the season.
BHRAAP wraps up action at tourney
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils beat Attica 51-24 and Mattoon 45-24 but lost to BRownsburg at the St. Thomas More New Year’s Challege at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Landen Toellner (106 pounds), Evan Parish (132), Christian Walton (160), Eli Godwin (170) and Gavin Golden (195) each went 3-1 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac.
Fountain Central 3-2 in tourney
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Mustangs beat Frontier 48-18, South Newton 48-30 and Twin Lakes 47-30 at the Twin Lakes Tournament.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Austin Pickett (152) each went 5-0 for Fountain Central, while Brandon Pigg (132) and Steven Romero (182, 195) each went 4-1.
