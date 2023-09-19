GEORGETOWN — The Westville football team remained in control of the Coal Bucket on Friday with a 49-10 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the 60th edition of the game.
Drew Wichtowski had 15 rushes for 207 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers and completed eight passes for 120 yards. Connor Coon had one run for 60 yards, Landen Coon had 43 yards on the ground and 46 yards receiving, Easton Bolin had an 11-yard touchdown run, Trent McMasters had 29 yards rushing and Easton Barney had a 36-yard catch.
The Tigers are 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Oakwood next week.
The Buffaloes are 0-4 overall and in the VVC and will play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week.
BHRA 44, Iroquois West 20
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team had no problems against Iroquois West on Friday in a 44-20 win.
The Blue Devils got going early when Karson Stevenson found Ayden Ingram for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Stevenson would follow that up with a 82-yard pass to Chaz Dubois for a 15-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Evan Parish ran for a two-yard scoring run before Stevenson found Dubois for a 51-yard touchdown pass and Kyan Jones scored on a 46-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 37-7 halftime lead.
Stevenson threw one last touchdown pass to Dubois, this time for 19 yards, in the third quarter to end the scoring for BHRA, who is 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Salt Fork next week.
Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team had a strong night on Friday, beating Watseka 42-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Carter Chambliss had 125 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, Jameson Remole had 85 yards on the ground with two scores and had 66 yards passing, Ian Church had 44 yards with a score, Payton Hageman had 34 yards and a score and Grant Wilson had 36 yards on the ground and four catches for 52 yards.
The Storm are 3-1 overall and in the conference and will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week.
Oakwood 34, Clifton Central 25
CLIFTON — After some big home wins, the Oakwood football team hit the road on Friday.
Oakwood had a good start and used it to get a 34-25 win in the battle of the Comets.
Cameron Black ran for 204 yards with a a 55-yard run and a a 77-yard run in the first quarter for Oakwood and had one catch for 40 yards and a score in the fourth quarter, while Chase Harrison had 105 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught three passes for 62 yards and score.
Jackson Dudley passed for 14 yards for Oakwood, who is 3-1 overall and in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Westville next week.
N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
Fountain Central 64, Attica 12
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team jumped out to a 50-0 first quarter lead and went on to a 64-12 win over Attica on Friday.
Owen Acton had two touchdown runs and an an interception return for the Mustangs in the first quarter, while J.D. Allen had two touchdown runs in the first quarter and Lincoln Hoffa and Dawson Blue each had a touchdown run.
In the second quarter, Dakota Willoughby had a two-yard run and Paul Adams had a one-yard run in the fourth.
Fountain Central is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Seeger in a battle of two of the conference's best teams next week.
Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger football team continued to stay among the top teams in the Wabash River Conference with a 34-20 win over Parke Heritage on Friday.
The Patriots were down 7-6 after the first quarter, but took a 14-7 lead at halftime and would go on from there.
Seeger is 4-1 and 3-0 in the WRC and will face Fountain Central next week.
S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team could not break their losing streak on Friday, losing to South Vermillion 50-14.
The Wildcats were up 22-0 after the first quarter and scored the first 35 points before Cian Moore scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.
Moore — who had 210 yards — scored again on a 64-yard run in the fourth quarter, but that was the only highlight of the second half.
Covington is 2-3 and 0-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Parke Heritage next week.
Flanagan 63, Schlarman 14
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers returned home on Saturday, but could not get the win against Flanagan.
Schlarman Academy are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the 8-man Central 1 conference and will face St. Thomas More on Saturday at 7 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs compete in invite
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams competed in the Tiger Cub Invitational on Saturday.
The girls team had a team score of 130 points to take seventh in the seven-team invite with Brailey Hoagland taking ninth at 22 minutes, 58 seconds to lead the Mustangs.
Lilly Cunningham was 35th (26:05), Alydia Mellady was 41st (27:37), KayLee Spragg was 45th (28:41) and Mikaylee Meyer was 49th (29:37).
The boys team did not have a team score as Hayden Kler was 12th (18:44), Ayden Donaldson was 42nd (22:28), and Taden Dahl was 51st (23:36).
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA 176, Westville 231
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils were able to beat the Tigers on Monday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Cooper Carpenter led the way for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin with a medalist-winning 41, while Ayden Golden had a 44, Jordan Johnson had a 45 and Tyson Smith added a 46.
Gavin Long and Jacob McCool each had a 57 for Westville, while Austin Shannon had a 58 and Ben Johnson score a 59.
The Tigers were coming off finishing 11th at the Paris Invitational on Saturday. Johnson had a 110, while Shannon had a 113 and Noah Atwood and McCool each had a 119.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Crain, Salts advance
ATTICA, Ind. — Covington's Sydni Crain and Seeger's Joey Salts were able to move on from an IHSAA sectional on Saturday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Crain had a score of 84 to be one of the top three overall golfers, while Salts had a 94 to be one of three golfers to advance without a team score.
The Patriots had a score of 390, which was fourth behind Southmont, who had the last qualifying team spot. Jayci Halsema and Lauren Lloyd each had a 97 for Seeger, while Maddie Hays had a 102.
Fountain Central was ninth with Autumn Payne leading the way with a 109 and Covington did not have a team score.
Crain and Salts will next play on Saturday in regional play at Battleground Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
First Baptist 4, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — The Knights broke a scoreless tie in the second half and was able to get the road win on Monday.
Jeremiah Watson and Eli Epling each had two goals while Austin McIntyre had five saves in goal for First Baptist.
Oakwood/SF 7, St. Thomas More 0
CHAMPAIGN — Ethan Merritt had two goals as the Comets beat the Sabers on the road.
Thomas Wells and Macen Phillps each had a goal and an assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Jacob Pricer, Derek Drews and Tucker Pesek each had a goal. Brody Taflinger had three assists, while Ty Smoot and Trevor McCall each had one assist.
Unity 2, Hoopeston Area 1
TOLONO — The Cornjerkers could not get the road win against the Rockets on Monday.
Owen Root scored the lone goal for Hoopeston Area with Talan Nelson-Gredy getting the assist.
The Cornjerkers are 10-3 and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 3, Rossville 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Karma Kingery only had to have one save in goal as the Trojans won at home on Saturday.
Kennedie Cadman, Kenzie Gassaway and Haley Holycross each had one goal for Covington, while Emma Holycross and Summer Krepton each got an assist.
The Trojans will host North Montgomery on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger wins invite
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots swept through Danville (Ind.) and Parke Heritage with 5-0 scores to win the Hot Dog Invitational on Saturday.
Seeger is 12-1 and will host Benton Central on Tuesday.
Benton Central 5, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans were shut out by the Bison at home on Monday.
Covington will next take part at the Wabash River Conference Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Seeger wins own invite
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots beat Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo to win the Seeger Invite on Saturday.
Chase Lemming had 34 kills and 25 digs for Seeger on the day, with Rylea Wetz getting 13 kills, eight blocks and 34 digs and Emilee Neubauer getting 57 assists.
T.H. North 3, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans fell 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 to Terre Haute North on Monday at home.
Maddix Minick had 11 kills and two aces, while Alex Sutherlin had four kills and 10 digs, Lilly Hacquet had 17 digs and Peyton Brown had 17 assists and 14 digs.
The Trojans went 2-2 at the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday with wins against the host team and Guerin Catholic and losses to Cascade and Bloomington North.
Minick had 29 kills and seven blocks, while Sutherlin had 20 kills and 32 digs, Brooke Rottmann had 37 digs and six aces and Brown had 31 digs and 75 assists.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
DACC competes at invite
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Jaguars had one runner in each of the men's and women's races at the John McNichols Invitational at the Laverne Gibson cross country course.
Hoopeston Area product Allie Pickett ran the 5k course at 24:33 for Danville Area Community College, while Noah Drude had a time of 38:15 in the men's 8k race.
The Jaguars will take part at the Heartland Invite in Bloomington on Sept. 29.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC fourth at meet
MONMOUTH — The Lady Jaguars were able to take fourth out of five teams at the Monmouth Invitational on Saturday.
Aimee Pickel had a two-round score of 196 for Danville Area Community College, while Payton Armstrong carded a 198, Cassadi Parks had a 204 and Jacqueline Wilson had a 215.
The Lady Jaguars will be at Millikin University on Sept. 29-30.
