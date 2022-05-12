WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team clinched its second straight Vermilion Valley Conference on Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Watseka.
Abby Sabalaskey had 14 strikeouts and gave up only one hit for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had three hits with four RBIs, Lydia Gondzur had two RBIs and Sabalaskey and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
The Tigers continued their winning ways on Wednesday with a 11-0 win over Oakwood. Sabalaskey had 13 strikeouts and gave up only one hit and had three hits and two RBIs. Lani Gondzur had two hits and two RBIs, Izzy Silva had two hits and a RBI and Rylee Jones and Madison Jones each had one RBI.
BHRA 18, Salt Fork 13
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had their second straight double-digit total with a win over the Storm.
Kamdyn Harris had two hits and three RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ava Acton, Natalie Clapp and Alexis Jaskula each had two RBIs, Jacey Wendell and Addison Wallace each had one RBI and Draycee Nelson had three hits.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits and four RBIs for Salt Fork, while Karlie Cain had three hits and three RBIs, Kenzie Childs and Briana Filiscky each had two RBIs.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 14-10 win over Oakwood on Tuesday. Jacey Wendell had three hits with two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Acton and Kamdyn Harris each had two RBIs and Mikayla Cox had a RBI.
Savannah Nevitt had four hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp had a three-run home run and Audrey Schnaus, Rylan Manning and Rylee Wright each had one RBI.
The Storm were coming off a 8-1 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday. Hurt had 15 strikeouts and four hits with two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brynlee Keeran had four hits and three RBIs and Kailey Frischkorn, Filiscky and Brenna Boyd each had one RBI.
Laney Duden had one RBI and Carlyn Crozier had two hits for Armstrong-Potomac.
St. Joe-Ogden 10, Danville 3
ST. JOSEPH — The Danville softball team saw themselves down 9-0 after the third inning and would end up losing 10-3 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
Kaleah Bellik, Emmalee Trove and Madison Stimac each had a RBI for the Vikings.
N. Vermillion 13, Hoopeston Area 5
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team beat Hoopeston Area 13-5 on Tuesday.
Ava Martin had four hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor, Olivia Pearman and Bailee Starkey each had one RBI.
Maddie Barnes had four hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Alexa Bailey had a RBI.
Benton Central 4, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning against Benton Central, but the Trojans could not hold on to the lead as they lost 4-1.
Paige Messmore had the lone RBI for the Trojans, who are 7-0 and will play South Vermillion on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
Geo-RF 6, Schlarman 3
DANVILLE — Brayden Nale and Trenton Ryan each had two RBIs as the Buffaloes beat the Hilltoppers.
Kaden Mingee had an RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cale Steinbaugh had three hits and Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits.
Adam Watson had two hits and one RBI for Schlarman Academy and Ricky Soderstrom added one RBI.
Salt Fork 7, BHRA 6
BISMARCK — The Storm scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get the win over the Blue Devils.
Blake Hettmansberger and Hayden Prunkard each had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole, Derrick Richards and Brayden Maskel each had one RBU and Blake Norton had three hits.
Tuff Elson and Chaz Dubois each had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Amani Stanford and Garrett Huls each had one RBI and Drake Nelson had three hits.
Salt Fork was coming off a 7-4 win over Villa Grove on Tuesday. Remole had three hits and three RBIs for the Storm, while Hettmansberger had three RBIs and Norton had a solo home run.
Oakwood 21, Tri-County 5
OAKWOOD — The Comets had 19 hits as they beat Tri-county in four innings.
Travis Tiernan had four RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger each had three hits and three RBIs, Josh Young and Matthew Miller each had three hits and two RBIs, Chase Harrison had two hits and two RBIs and Grant Powell and Bryson Myers each had one RBI.
Seeger 8, L. Central Catholic 4
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With five runs in the second, the Patriots were able to get past Lafayette Central Catholic.
Hunter Albertson had two RBIs for Seeger, while Peyton Reynolds and Drew Holland each had two hits and a RBI and Caleb Edwards and Nick Turner each had one RBI.
Hoopeston Area 7, North Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — Hoopeston Area's Nick Hofer had 14 strikeouts and gave up two hits as the Cornjerkers beat North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Derek Drayer had a two-run home run for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small had two hits and a RBI, Mason Rush had a RBI and Hofer and Grant Morgan each had two hits.
Westville 11, Watseka 1
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and went on to a five-inning 11-1 win on Tuesday over Watseka.
Kamden Maddox had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had three RBIs, Gage Lange had two hits and a RBI, Ethan McMasters had a solo home run, Bryce Burnett had a RBI and Landon Haurez had two hits.
Covington 15, Faith Christian 3
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team had 11 hits as it beat Faith Christian 15-3.
Gage Pearman had four RBIs for the Trojans, while Connor Winn and Kolten Haymaker each had two RBIs and Karver Fye, Harden Knapp, Dane Gerling, Shea Springer and Jackson Kindell each had one RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Covington wins Bi-County
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team won the Bi-County title on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Nolan Potter won medalist honors for the Trojans with a 72, while teammate Austin Stein shot a 100.
Fountain Central was second with Wesley Jackson shooting a 95 and Jaylin Payne shooting a 102.
Seeger was third with Thomas Lemming second individually with a 94.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Normal West 7, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team lost its last regular season game of the season 7-0 to Normal West.
Aniya Parker had 15 saves in goal for the Vikings, while Addy Gritton had five and Trayonna Jefferson added one save.
The Vikings will face Champaign Central next week in regional play.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, N. Putnam 0
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept North Putnam 5-0 on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Emily Jimenez and Angela Gonzalez and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 12-1 and will host Benton Central on Thursday.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team fell to Southmont 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Trojans' wins was in doubles with the teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet taking victories.
NFL
March released by Raiders
LAS VEGAS — Danville native Justin March was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
After sitting out much of last season, March was able to catch on with the Raiders during the offseason.
