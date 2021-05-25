POTOMAC — The Westville softball team clinched a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Monday with a 11-0 win over Armstrong-Potomac.
Abby Sabalaskey pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had two hits and three RBIs, Ariel Clarkston had two RBIs, Lydia Gondzur and Desi Darnell each had two hits and a RBI and Halle Douglas added a RBI.
Westville was coming off a 1-0 win over Urbana on Saturday. Darnell pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts.
Paris 7, Danville 2
PARIS — The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on as they lost to the Tigers.
Saige Keller had two hits at the plate and had two strikeouts on the mound for Danville, while Allie Thurston had two hits and Savanna Rudy and Karli Johnson each had one hit.
Milford 15, BHRA 9
ALVIN — The Bearcats scored nine runs in the seventh inning as they beat the Blue Devils.
Jordin Lucht had three hits for Milford, while Abby Storm and Emma McEwen each had two hits.
Ella Myers, Laynee Dickison, Alyvia Jackson and Raeghan Dickison each had two hits for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Villa Grove 8, Salt Fork 6
CATLIN — The Storm was able to tie things up with Villa Grove at 4-4 at one point, but could not get the win on Saturday.
Jaiden Baum had two hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while Mackenzie Russell had three hits and a RBI and Kailey Frischkorn and Macie Russell each had one RBI.
Fountain Central 4, LCC 1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs took advantage of starting the postseason with a win in the first round of a IHSAA sectional.
Maddie Medley had two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had two hits and Kacey Kirkpatrick got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and only gave up four hits.
With the win, the Mustangs will face Covington on Wednesday. Both teams played each other on Saturday with the Trojans getting 18 hits in a 22-6 win.
Ella Johnson hit a grand slam for Covington, while Elli Williamson and Lauryn Kempen each had two hits and three RBIs, Tyra Hammer had three hits and two RBIs, Paige Messmore, Briley Peyton and Shiann Haymaker each had two hits and two RBIs and Holly Linville and Emma Holycross each had one RBI.
Medley had two hits and three RBIs, while Kirkpatrick had two hits and a RBI, Hershberger-Simmons had a RBI and Marley Massey had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 4, Milford 2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils scored three runs in the fourth as they beat the Bearcats.
Dawson Dodd and Weston Strawser each had an RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Anthony Jordan and Eric Watson each had two hits.
Sawyer Laffoon had two hits for Milford.
Both teams also finished off a game from last week that ended in a 13-13 tie. The Blue Devils would win that game 16-13.
Rance Bryant had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for BHRA, while Watson had a home run and three RBIs, Tuff Elson had three hits with two hits, Jordan and Strawser each had two hits and a RBI and Dodd and Asa Ray each had one RBI.
Aaron Banning had four hits and two RBIs and Laffoon and Chase Clutteur each had three hits and three RBIs.
BHRA was coming off a weekend at Tolono, where they lost to Unity 9-1, but beat Decatur St. Teresa 13-3.
Against St. Teresa, Bryant and Sexton each had three hits and three RBIs, Dodd had two hits and a RBI and Izaiah Lusk had a RBI.
Bryant had a solo home run against Unity.
Normal 12, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings could only get three hits as they lost to the Ironmen.
Ryan Jaruseski had an RBI for Danville.
A-P 5, Westville 0
POTOMAC — Gavin Parkerson had 13 strikeouts and gave up only one hit as the Trojans beat the Tigers.
Jayce Townsend had two RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Kollin Ashbury had two hits.
Bryce Burnett got the lone hit for Westville.
Oakwood 18, Salt Fork 13
OAKWOOD — In an offensive matchup, the Comets found a way to get past the Storm.
Isaiah Ruch had two home runs with a grand slam and eight RBIs for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller had three RBIs, Dalton Hobick and Dylan Bensyl each had two hits and two RBIs, and Koby Fletcher had two hits and a RBI.
Blake Norton had two home runs with seven RBIs, Derrek Richards had three hits and two RBIs, Blake Hettmansberger had three hits and a RBI and Aaron Dean had a hit and a RBI.
Paris 20, Hoopeston Area 4
HOOPESTON — Gavin Montez had two RBIs, but the Cornjerkers could not do much else against the Tigers.
Ben Brown and losing pitcher Keygan Field each had one RBI for Hoopeston Area.
Seeger 12, Clinton Prairie 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had 11 hits as they beat Clinton Prairie in five innings.
Cade Walker had two hits with six RBIs for Seeger, while Nate Hennessey had a grand slam, Jace Ware had two RBIs, Nick Turner had three hits and Caleb Edwards had two hits. Christian Holland gave up two hits on the mound and had two strikeouts.
Covington swept in twinbill
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans lost 7-0 and 15-4 to Clinton Prairie in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Covington was no-hit in the first game, while Dane Gerling, Wyatt Martin, Karver Fye and Aidan Holmes each had one RBI and Brooks Nicely and Shea Springer each had two hits in the second game.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Danville ninth at Big 12
BLOOMINGTON — The Vikings had to settle for ninth at the Big 12 meet over the weekend.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jayden Brown and Jericho Maniquis ended up fourth as a team, while Brown was sixth at No. 1 singles for Danville.
