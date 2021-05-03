WESTVILLE — In a pitcher’s duel, Westville’s Abby Sabalaskey had 16 strikeouts as the Westville softball team beat Salt Fork 2-0 on Monday.
Kierra Cox had a home run for Westville, while Lydia Gondzur, Ariel Clarkston and Halle Douglas each had one hit.
Mackenzie Russell had 12 strikeouts for the Storm, who was coming off a 7-6 loss to Arcola on Saturday. In that game, Russell had two hits and two RBIs, Kendall Cooley had two RBIs and Jaiden Baum and Brynlee Keeran each had one RBI.
Oakwood sweeps Chrisman
MUNCIE — The Comets cruised to 16-1 and 9-0 wins over the Cardinals.
Karsen Rupp got the win in both games for Oakwood. In the first game, Tiffany Paris and Savannah Nevitt each had two hits and in the second game, Lyrick Talbert, Audrey Schnaus, Madison Steube, Rupp and Alyssa McCoy each drove in a run. McCoy was also 3-for-3 in the game.
North Vermillion splits with Attica
CAYUGA, Ind. — After losing the first game 9-7 on Saturday, the Red Ramblers rebounded with a 15-0 won in the second game.
In the second game, Emily Fitzwater pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and had four hits with five RBIs, while Cami Pearman had two hits and three RBIs, Jenna Bailey had three hits and two RBIs, Ava Martin had two hits and two RBIs, Emma Eastlund had three hits and one RBI and Tera Thompson had a RBI.
In the first game, Martin had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Bailee Starkey had tow hits and two RBIs, Fitzwater had two hits and a RBI, Bailey had a RBI and Callie Naylor had two hits.
Seeger 10, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Patriot pitcher Madison Cooksey could not be touched as the Patriots beat the Trojans.
Briley Peyton took the loss for Covington, who was coming off a 10-6 win over Crawfordsville on Saturday. Peyton had a home run and three RBIs, while Shianne Haymaker had a grand slam and Paige Messmore and Emily Holycross each had three hits.
BHRA 3, A-P 2
ARMSTRONG — Rance Bryant drove in the winning run as the Blue Devils beat the Trojans.
Dawson Dodd had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Karson Stevenson got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.
Westville 11, Salt Fork 9
SIDELL — The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win over the Storm.
Bryce Burnett had two hits and three RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg and Drew Wichtowski each had two hits and a RBI and Ethan McMasters had two hits,.
Blake Norton and Aaron Dean each had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Zach Gritten had two RBIs and Hayden Prunkard had two hits and a RBI.
Milford 9, Geo-RF/Chrisman 8
GEORGETOWN — The Bearcats had two runs in the eighth inning as they got past the Buffaloes.
Aaron Banning had three hits and two RBIs for Milford, while Owen Halpin, Chase Clutteur and Payton Harwood each getting two RBIs and Nicholas Warren had one RBI.
Cole Webster had three hits and three RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Cameron Ford had two RBIs, Justice Arthur had two hits and a RBI and Cohen Cavanaugh had one RBI.
Seeger 11, Covington 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had nine hits as they beat the Trojans in five innings.
Nate Hennessey had two hits and three RBIs for Seeger, while Khal Stephen had three hits and a RBI and Nick Turner and Caleb Edwards each had a RBI.
Jordan Inman had a RBI for Covington.
Oakwood splits with LeRoy
LEROY — The Comets won the first game 11-7, but lost to Leroy 16-1 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Isaiah Ruch had a home run and three RBIs for Oakwood in the first game, while Dalton Hobick had a two-run home run, Jacob Spear had two RBIs, Koby Fletcher and Dylan Bensyl each had two hits and a RBI and Grant Powell had an RBI.
Fletcher had the lone RBI for the Comets in the second game.
Covington wins Bi-County title
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner got wins as Covington won the Bi-County tournament on Saturday.
Grace Wright won in singles for the Trojans, who edged out Fountain Central.
The Mustangs had singles wins from Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez.
South Vermillion 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had singles wins from Gwyn Stephen and Kaylee Brown, but it was not enough as they lost to the Wildcats.
Danville third at meet
CHAMPAIGN — Halle Thomas won three events as the Vikings took third in a meet at Champaign Centennial.
Thomas won the 100 (15.1) and 300 (46.9) hurdles and the pole vault (2.9 meters) for Danville, while Karena Mayfield was second in discus (27.97) and fourth in the shot put (7.96).
The 400 relay team of Juviyah Williams, Tonea Phipps, Nariah woods and Kymia Williams took second at 58.2.
Danville fourth at invite
RANTOUL — Matthew Thomas won the 300 hurdles in 43.96 seconds as the Vikings took fourth at the Rantoul Invitational on Saturday.
Thomas also took second in the 110 hurdles (16.74) for the Vikings, while Davari Boyd was second in the long jump (5.95) and Fontell Shelby was third in the high jump (5-10).
Salt Fork was also in the meet with Garrett Taylor taking second in the discus (51.85) and third in the shot put (13.86)
Illinois wins sixth straight Big Ten title
CARMEL, Ind. — The Illini struggled early, but would rally to beat Iowa by one stroke to win their sixth straight Big Ten Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club.
“Winning or losing is just a by-product of how you operate that day, and how you handle situations,” head coach and Danville native Mike Small added. “We were down and out; it was not looking good. But we built a little momentum – it started on No. 9 and No. 10 – and all of a sudden, we just caught the train and played really solid. Eight-under par the last 10 holes for our scoring guys, and 10-under over the last 10 holes for our entire team, in these conditions and on this golf course is pretty special.”
Michale Feagles had a 72 in thelast round and Giovanni Tadiotte had a 71 to hlep the team and Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot a 74 to end up second individually with a score of 218 for the three rounds.
Tommy Kuhl and Jerry Ji each had a 73 for the Illini to close out a round of 289 for the team.
“I think it’s important to (the team),” Small said of his team’s overcoming adversity to win the championship. “It means a lot. Playing for the University of Illinois is a big deal to these kids and that’s what we want. That’s why we do this stuff.
“We hit less than 40 percent of our fairways this entire week. Playing out of this rough, with these greens, is a testament to their grit. It’s a testament to their short games and their ability to hold there, and close it out at the end.”
DACC fourth going into final round
SPRINGFIELD — The Jaguars fund themselves fourth in the NJCAA Central District Championship going into today’s final round.
Rylan Wolfe is tied for seventh individually after shooting a 74 for a total score of 147, Nick Pinter is tied for 16th at 150, while David Warren is tied at 19th at 152 and Lukas Ball is tied at 23rd at 154.
Dodd wins pitcher of the week
CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum and Southeast Missouri pitcher Dylan Dodd won his second Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week award.
Dodd allowed just two hits and struckout eight in a 12-0 shutout over Belmont on Friday., Dodd retired 20 of 22 batters he faced in the game to go to 5-1 for the season.
He ranks first in inning pitched in the OVC (6.3) and strikeouts per game (7.9).
DACC sweeps John Wood
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars beat the Trail Blazers 7-5 in the first game and 14-3 in the second game in Saturday’s doubleheader.
In the first game, Hailee Gifford had three hits and a RBI for Danville Area Community College, while Kylie Newman and Hailey Hunter each got one RBI.
In the second game, Payten Redman had three hits and two RBIs, while Emilee Eller had three RBIs, Maclynne Steele had two hits and a RBI and Danielle Shuey, Ashlynn McTagertt and Gifford each had one RBI.
