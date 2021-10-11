WESTVILLE — Last week was all about celebrating the re-opening of Memorial Field for the Westville Tigers.
On Saturday, it was time to honor a respected former athlete and coach — Eli Williams, who passed away this summer.
Levi Pratt had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and the senior running back finished with 94 rushing yards as Westville defeated Salt Fork 35-7 in a Vermilion Valley Conference football game.
The Tigers (6-1 overall, 3-0 in the VVC South) racked up 308 rushing yards with senior Will Terry leading the way with 103 yards on 13 carries, followed by Pratt’s 94.
Conversely, Salt Fork was held to just 101 yards on the ground and the lone touchdown for the Storm came on a 4-yard touchdown run by Ethan McClain in the third quarter.
Senior Rylee Edwards had a team-high nine solo tackles for Westville, who will host the fifth-rated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils this Friday in a clash of unbeaten teams in the VVC South.
The winner of the battle between the Blue Devils and the Tigers will secure at least a share of the conference title.
Salt Fork (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the VVC South) will travel to play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac on Friday night.
BHRA 58, GRFC 12
GEORGETOWN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored six touchdowns in the first quarter on its way to a 58-12 triumph over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in a Vermilion Valley Conference football contest.
The Blue Devils, rated No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Class 2A Poll, added two more scores in the second quarter and one in the third as they led 58-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd was a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns and his top target was senior Mason Hackman, who finished with 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the VVC South) ran only 17 offensive plays with nine of them resulting in touchdowns.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman sophomore Rylan Mosier had touchdown runs of 22 and 31 yards for the Buffaloes (0-7 overall, 0-3 in the VVC South) in the fourth quarter.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will travel on Friday to play Westville (6-1, 3-0 in VVC South) with the winner claiming at least a share of the conference title.
HAAP 29, Oakwood 27
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team had another tough-luck finish on Friday, losing to Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 29-27.
Abel Colunga ran for three touchdowns for the Cornjerkers, including the winning run in overtime. HAAP got the two-point conversion. The Comets would score as Gaven Clouse ran for his second touchdown of the game, but would not complete the two-point conversion.
Clouse ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while Dalton Hobick had seven carries for 61 yards and a score and Griffen Trees had four-yard run and added seven tackles on defense.
The Comets were scheduled to have a ceremony naming the football field after former head coach Marty McFarland, but it was postponed until Friday’s game, when the Comets will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Hoopeston Area is 4-3, marking the first time since the 2001 season they have won that many games and will try for a fifth Friday at home against Salt Fork.
North Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team won their third out of four games as they beat Fountain Central 34-14.
Jerome White ran for 176 yards and three scores for the Falcons and threw for 152 more yards for two more scores.
The Falcons are 4-4 and 3-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Seeger Friday.
AJ Hall passed for 153 yards with two touchdowns for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had 80 yards rushing, Issac Gayler had three catches for 69 yards and Layne Lynch had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Gayler had an interceptions and Ely Thompson had 13 tackles.
The Mustangs are 3-5 overall and will face Parke Heritage Friday.
Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team continued its late-season hot streak with a 24-12 win over South Vermillion in Wabash River Conference action.
South Vermillion took the lead early in the second, but Peyton Chinn tied things up with a 18-yard run for the Patriots for an 6-6 halftime tie.
In the third quarter, Rayce Carr ran for a four-yard score and Brock Thomason ran for a 5-yard score and Chinn ran for a six-yard score in the fourth.
Chinn ended up with 200 yards rushing while Carr ran for 59 yards.
The Patriots have won four of their last five games and are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the WRC and will play North Vermillion Friday.
Covington 50, Tri-County 21
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team made the most of their non-conference outing against Tri-County, winning 50-21.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 275 yards with four touchdown passes for the Trojans. Duncan Keller caught eight passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns, while Dane Gerling ran for 27 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 81 yards and a score.
Gerling also had a sack on defense, while Nate Sly had 11 tackles and Conlan Moore and Neil Ellmore each had eight tackles and Michael Jones had two tackles for loss.
The Trojans are 6-2 and will return to Wabash River Conference action Friday against Riverton Parke.
Moreman, Russell get to top five
MATTOON — Sophomores Gabby Moreman of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Macie Russell of Oakwood/Salt Fork earned top-five finishes on Saturday at the Cumberland Invitational.
Moreman, who was third, completed the 3-mile course in 20 minutes, 16.73 seconds and Russell finished right behind her in 4th with a time of 20:26.24.
Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Allie Morris was seventh in the girls race with a time of 21:07.07.
On the boys side, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Emerson Thorlton was the top local runner, finishing 16th with a time of 17:42.71.
Seeger girls repeat in sectionals
OXFORD, Ind. — Seeger senior Jennifer Romero claimed her third straight sectional cross country title on Saturday at Benton Central.
Romero and sophomore teammate Hadessah Austin finished 1-2 to lead the Patriots to its second straight sectional title and the fourth in school history.
Romero’s winning time on the 5K course was 19 minutes, 38.3 seconds, while Austin’s time of 20:19.5. Also finishing in the top-10 for Seeger was junior Avah Watson, who was 8th with a time of 21:35.3.
Finishing third individually was Fountain Central freshman Brailey Hoagland (20:40.4) as she helped the Mustangs to a fourth place finish and a spot in regional meet this Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
The lone individual qualifier on the girls side was Covington senior Bailey Duncan (23:31.5).
On the boys side, Fountain Central sophomore Hayden Kler captured the sectional title with a winning time of 17:30.5. North Montgomery’s Elijah McCartney (17:58.8) was second.
Local runners joining Kler at the regional meet include Mustang teammates Nathan Solomon (19:26.6) and Riley Nelson (20:20.8), along with Konner Brenner (19:32.5) and Nathan Odle (19:57.7) from the Seeger Patriots and Mason McPherson-Duprey (19:48.6) and Wyatt Woodrow (20:20.8) from the Covington Trojans.
Oakwood/SF 7, GRFW 1
OAKWOOD — Junior Grant Powell had three goals and an assist as the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets dispatched of the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville Buffaloes 7-1 in an IHSA Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
Powell scored twice in the first half and had an assist on the game’s opening goal by Joe Lashuay as the Comets built a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville scored first in the second half with Jace Bina finding the back of the net off an assist from Seth Brown to pull the Buffaloes within 4-1 over the Comets, but Oakwood/Salt Fork would score three more times to secure the postseason victory.
Junior Reef Pacot had two goals and two assists in the victory for the Comets, while Dylan Diaz contributed one goal and one assist.
With the victory, Oakwood/Salt Fork (17-7) advances to play regional host and top-seeded Champaign St. Thomas More at 4:30 p.m. today.
Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0
HOOPESTON — Senior Ben Brown scored five times on Saturday as the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers shutout the Watseka Warriors 9-0 in an IHSA Class 1A regional soccer quarterfinal.
Brown, who now has 34 goals this season, is just three away from breaking the program’s record of 36 set by Brandon Roberts during the 1998 season.
Senior teammate Nick Hofer had a goal and three assists in the contest, raising his record total to 27 and he is now second on the school’s all-time assist list with 41. Kraig VanWieringen hold the career mark with 46.
Other goal scorers for the Cornjerkers were Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy-Nelson and Owen Root. Goalie Derek Drayer had two saves in recording his third shutout.
Hoopeston Area (18-5-1) will play St. Anne at 6 p.m. tonight in a regional semifinal at Iroquois West High School. In their only meeting this season, the Cardinals defeated the Cornjerkers 5-1 on Sept. 3 in St. Anne.
DACC third in invite
ROBINSON — Danville Area Community College found itself just five shots behind Heartland Community College after the opening round of the Lincoln Trail Invitational at Quail Creek Golf Club.
The Jaguars were in a position to contend for the title behind a 74 from Logan Richardson, a 75 from Rylan Wolfe and a 77 from Lukas Ball.
Unfortunately for DACC, only Tyler Strako (77) was able to shoot under 80 in Saturday’s second round.
The Jaguars after shooting a 306 over the first 18 holes, could only manage a 322 in the second round and their two-round total of 628 was 38 shots behind Heartland, who won the event, and Rend Lake College took second with a 624 leaving DACC in third place.
Richardson tied for 5th individually with a two-round score of 151, as he shot a 81 in the second round.
