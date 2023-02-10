WESTVILLE — Down 25-23 at halftime, the Westville girls basketball team outscored Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 28-15 in the second half to get a 51-40 win on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur had 12, Ariel Clarkston had nine and Aubrie Jenkins added seven.
Aubrey Peters had 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox had nine, Beth McMahon had seven, Natalie Clapp had six and Alivia Reifsteck and Draycee Nelson each had four.
The Tigers will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda in regional action today, while the Blue Devils will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on today.
A-P 33, Geo-RF 19
GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 33-19 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 10, Cami Saltsgaver had six and Gigi Mulvaney added four.
J'Lynn Waltz led the Buffaloes with six points, Kendall Roberts had five and Savanna Cunningham and Addi Spesard each added four.
The Trojans will play Schlarman Academy in regional play today, while the Buffaloes will play Chrisman in regional play.
Hoopeston Area 46, Chrisman 20
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 46-20 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Claire Dixon had 11 points, while Bre Crose and Lacie Bremeyer each had nine points for the Cornjerkers, who will face Westville or Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday in an IHSA Class 2A regional at Gibson City.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Geo-RF 51, Fisher 48
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team was able to beat Fisher 51-48 on Wednesday in non-conference action.
Cameron Steinbaugh had 21 for the Buffaloes, who broke away from an 11-11 first quarter tie, while Aaron Maquet had 15, Logan Hummel had eight and JJ Hall added seven.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm also honored former player Cale Steinbaugh on Wednesday. Cale Steinbaugh had 2,120 points in his career, which makes him 101st in the stat and fourth-leading in the area.
After playing Hoopeston Area on Friday, the Buffaloes will play Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
St. Joe-Ogden 90, Westville 54
WESTVILLE — The Tigers were overwhelmed on Wednesday by the Spartans.
Zack Russell had 16 to lead Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had six and Drew Wichtowski had five and Easton Barney added four.
After playing Armstrong-Potomac on Friday, the Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illini used a 20-0 run in the third and fourth quarters to get the win over the Cornjerkers.
Makira Cook had 22 points with 10 points in the fourth quarter and had four assists and five rebounds, while Adalia McKenzie had 16 points with seven rebounds, Jayla Oden had 12 points with six rebounds and Kendall Bostic had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Illini is 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten and will play Maryland on Sunday.
