DANVILLE — Jack Duensing shot a 43 for medalist honors as the Westville boys golf team beat out Oakwood and Danville in a meet at Harrison Park Golf Course on Wednesday.
Noah Crose had a 48 for the Tigers, who had a team score of 196, while Ty Williamson carded a 51, and Kenny Clarkston had a 54.
Reed Sperry had a 47 for Oakwood, who was second at 205, while Case Kopacz had a 49, Travis Goodner had a 54 and Kyle McFarland scored a 55.
Ben Omark had a 52 to lead the Vikings, who had a 220, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 53, Coleman Jessup had a 57 and Bodyn Gagnon had a 59.
St. Thomas More 180, BHRA 198
DANVILLE — Rance Bryant shot a 45, but the Blue Devils lost to the Sabers at Harrison Park.
Isaac Tabels had a 50 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Leighton Meeker had a 51 and Carson Darby scored a 52.
Fountain Central 4, S. Vermillion 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Carson Eberly, Jacob Keeling and Sawyer Keeling each had singles wins as the Mustangs won in Wabash River Conference action.
The team of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf won in doubles for Fountain Central, who will finish a rain-delayed match with Covington on Friday.
Seeger 4, Attica 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The doubles teams of Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge and Kaiden Peterson and Shawn Grady each won for the Patriots.
Christian Holland and Thomas Lemming each won in singles for Seeger.
