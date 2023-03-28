FARMER CITY — The Westville baseball team started the week on all cylinders on Monday with a 24-0 four-inning win over Blue Ridge.
Cade Schaumburg had 10 strikeouts to pitch the no-hitter for the Tigers and had three hits and four RBIs. Landon Haurez had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, Drew Wichtowski and Ethan McMasters each had two hits and three RBIs, Kamden Maddox had two RBIs and Matthew Darling, Bryson Stanis, Andrew Perkins, Grant Beckley and Jace Smith each had one RBI.
The Tigers will play Villa Grove today.
Oakwood 5, Centennial 2
OAKWOOD — The Comets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to get the win over the Charges.
Matthew Miller had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI and Travis Tiernan ha seven strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
The Comets are 3-1-1 and will face Paxton-Buckly-Loda today.
Central 8, Hoopeston Area 2
HOOPESTON — The Conrjerkers could not get anything going as they lost to the Maroons.
Cole Miller had three hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area and Zach Huchel had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Unity 16, Oakwood 0
FITHIAN — The Comets were no-hit as they fell to the Rockets.
Gracie Enos took the loss on the mound for Oakwood, who will play Shiloh today.
PREP TRACK
Local teams compete at Top Times
BLOOMINGTON — The indoor track season closed out on Friday and Saturday at the Illinois Top Times meet.
In Class 1A, Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor won the shot put with an attempt of 1'4.82, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Michael Hackman was third in the 60 meter dash (7.04 seconds), Westville's Tyler Miller was fourth in the 200 dash (23.98).
For Class A girls, Hoopeston Area's Bre Crose had the highest finish, taking fourth in the 60 dash (8.04).
In Class 3A boys, Danville's Matthew Thomas was second in the pole vault (4.50) and fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.45).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC 2-2 with John Wood
JACKSONVILLE — With games moved to Sunday and Monday, The Jaguars won both games on Sunday and the Trailblazers won both games on Monday.
On Sunday, the Jaguars beat Johns Wood 17-15 and 13-9.
In the first game, Isaiah Ruch and Mason Rice each had three hits and three RBIs, while Shea Zbrozek had three hits and two RBIs, Kody Morton and Adam Evans each had two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game, Lucas Coyl had two hits and four RBIs with a home run, while Brock Bacus had two hits and three RBIs , Adam Evans had a home run and three RBIs and Ruch and Kylar Fisher each had one RBI.
The Jaguars will play Spoon River on Sunday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lady Jags go 3-for-3
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team beat South Suburban 14-6 on Saturday and swept Lewis & Clark in a doubleheader on Sunday.
In Saturday's game, Danielle Shuey had four hits with a home run and five RBIs for the Lady Jags, while Ashlynn McTagertt had two hits and three RBIs, Kelsey Martlage had two hits and two RBIs, Jewella Wolfe had a home run and two RBIs and Beth Pavy had three hits with a solo home run.
In the first game against Lewis & Clark, Shuey had three doubles and two RBIs in a 5-1 win. Pavy had two hits, while Rylee Richey and Kyleigh Weller each had one RBI. Richey had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
In the second game, Shuey had three hits and two RBIs in a 9-1 win. Martlage had two hits and two RBIs, whiel Raven Morrison had three hits and a RBI, Weller, Pavy and Hayden Smith each had two hits and a RBI and McTagertt had a RBI.
