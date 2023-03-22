WESTVILLE — After losing to Unity on Tuesday, the Westville baseball team rebounded on Wednesday with a 13-1 win over Casey-Westfield.
Cade Schaumburg had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI and Ethan McMasters, winning pitcher Landon Haurez, Easton Barney, Matthew Darling and Jonah Smith each had one RBI.
Haurez had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
The Tigers were coming off a 15-12 loss to Unity after being down 15-1 in the fourth inning.
McMasters had a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Schuamburg had three hits and three RBIs, Haurez had two hits and two RBIs, Wichtowski had two RBIs and Darling had one RBI.
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, BHRA 2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils tied early with the Spartans, but could not get the win.
Chaz Dubois had two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Oakwood 15, Danville 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team had 12 hits as they beat Danville 15-0 on Tuesday.
Grant Powell had seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits on the mound for the Comets. Brady Marchinko had three hits and three RBIs, Josh Ruch had three RBIs, Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan each had two hits and a RBI and Hobick, Bryson Myers and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI.
Zach Spencer and Kody Meeker each had one hit for Danville.
Hoopeston Area 18, PBL 3
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team had 17 hits as the Cornjerkers beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-3 on Tuesday.
Riley Miller had two hits and three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Jersey Cundiff and Aubreyana Inman each had three hits and two RBIs, Maddie Barnes and Melina Vogel each had two RBIs, Tobi West had three hits, four stolen bases and one RBI and Kayla Recker had one RBI.
St. Joe-Ogden 27, Westville 6
ST. JOSEPH — The Westville softball team took an early lead but was overwhelmed by St. Joseph-Ogden, who would win 27-6 on Tuesday.
Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Silva each had two RBIs for the Tigers, who are 2-1.
