Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.