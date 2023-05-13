WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team ended the regular season with a bang on Friday against Marshall.
The Tigers broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the eighth to get a 6-4 win.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits and three RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Zach Russell and Jonah Smith each added one RBI.
The Tigers will start regional play on Thursday with a game against Oakwood at St. Joseph.
LeRoy 5, Hoopeston Area 4
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team lost its last game of the regular season on Thursday, 5-4 to LeRoy.
Cole Miller had two hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small had two hits and a RBI.
Hoopeston Area is 11-16 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
PREP SOFTBALL
A-P 10, Watseka 7
WATSEKA — Cami Saltsgaver had a home run and four RBIs as the Trojans beat the Warriors.
Kyla Bullington had two hits with a double and a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac and Lacey Duden had a double.
The Trojans will play Salt Fork on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Danville 11, Urbana 7
URBANA — The Danville softball team was able to beat Urbana 11-7 in Big 12 Conference action on Thursday.
The Vikings are 6-11 and 6-2 in the Big 12 and will host Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.
Salt Fork 11, PBL 0
PAXTON — The Salt Fork softball team had nine hits as the Storm beat out Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11-0 on Thursday.
Karli McGee gave up one hit and four strikeouts on the mound and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had two hits and two RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RHIs, Ava Ringstrom had two hits and a RBI and Kenzie Childs had one RBI.
The Storm will play Tuscola on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 16, St. Thomas More 6
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team poured on the offense in getting an 16-6 win over St. Thomas More on Thursday to close the regular season.
Macy Warner with a triple and four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Riley Miller had three hits and three RBIs, Aubreyana Inman had two hits and two RBIs and Vivianna Zamarripa had one RBI.
The Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Monday in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
LeRoy 13, BHRA 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team saw themselves down 11-0 in the first inning and lost 13-0 to LeRoy on Thursday.
While Eva Ronto took the loss for the Blue Devils, Hannah Grissom had two strikeouts and gave up five hits in five innings of relief.
The Blue Devils will play Shelbyville on Monday in regional play.
Fountain Central 18, Sheridan 1
SHERIDAN, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team had 16 hits as the Mustangs beat Sheridan 18-1 on Thursday.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had four hits with five RBIs for the Mustangs, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had three hits and four RBIs, Kyra Kiger had her second home run of the season, Erin Volk had two hits and winning pitcher Lilly Bennett had three hits.
The Mustangs are 9-9 overall and will face Parke Heritage on Saturday to close out conference play.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central wins Bi-County
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team won the Bi-County Championship on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Jaylin Payne shot a 35 in Thursday's second round and 76 overall to win medalist honors for the Mustangs, who had a score of 372, while Wes Jackson shot an 89 to take third, Kam Krug shot a 97, Ayden Donaldson scored a 110 and Lincoln Hoffa shot a 124.
Coye Ferguson was second for Covington, who was second as a team with 376, while teammate Austin Stein was fourth and Seeger was third at 386 with Thomas Lemming taking fifth.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
OXFORD, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team lost 4-1 to Benton Central to end the regular season on Thursday.
Haley Webb won in singles for the Mustangs, who will play in the Wabash River Conference tournament on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville fifth in Big 12
PEORIA — The Danville High School boys track team took fifth at the Big 12 Boys Conference Championship on Wednesday at Peoria Richwoods High School.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (14.97 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.27) in personal best times and won the pole vault (4.46 meters).
DeMaron Forman was second in the shot put (15.16m) and discus (42.31m) for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was tied for third in the high jump (1.88m) and KiJana Woods was fourth in the 100 (11.28) and 200 (22.87).
The Vikings will return to action next week in an IHSA Class 3A sectional at Edwardsville.
