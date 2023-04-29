WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team built a 5-0 lead, lost it but regained the lead late to get a 8-6 win over Salt Fork.
Landon Haurez had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters also had two hits and three RBIs, Zach Russell had a RBI and Drew Wichtowski had three hits.
Hayden Prunkard had three hits for the Storm, who took a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning, while Derrek Richards and Jameson Remole each had two hits and one RBI and Blake Hettmansberger had two RBIs.
The Tigers will play Schlarman Academy on Monday, while the Storm will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 15, Schlarman 3
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored eight runs in the second inning as they went on to beat the Hilltoppers in five.
Cole Miller had a home run and three RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Grant Morgan had two hits, three RBIs and three stolen bases and winning pitcher Zach Huchel, Mason Rush and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two RBIs.
CL Dye, Liam Billings and Owen Jones each had a RBI for Schlarman Academy, while Miles Crosby and Ricky Soderstrom each had two hits.
Oakwood 13, Cissna Park 1
CISSNA PARK — The Comets scored at least two runs in five innings as they cruised past the Timberwolves.
Josh Ruch had two hits and three RBIs for the Comets, while Brody Marcinko, Dalton Hobick, Bryson Myers, Brody Taflinger and winning pitcher Travis Tiernan each had one RBI.
The Comets will play Reed-Custer today in a doubleheader.
Geo-RF 6, Watseka 2
GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had three his with a home run and two RBIs as the Buffaloes beat the Warriors.
Ryley Heck had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who will play Salt Fork on Monday.
Milford 10, BHRA 1
MILFORD — The Milford baseball team scored eight runs in the second and went on to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10-1 on Thursday.
Payton Harwood and Max Cook each had two hits and two RBIs for the Bearcats, while Beau Wright had two hits and one RBI and Caleb Clutteur had a hit and a RBI.
Owen Miller had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, who took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Lebanon 13, Fountain Central 3
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs saw themselves down 12-2 in the first inning and lost in five innings.
Lukas Miller and Andrew Woodrow each had one RBI for Fountain Central, who was coming off a 8-7 win over Covington on Thursday.
Miller had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who was down 3-0 after two innings, but scored five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth, while Owen Acton had two hits and a RBI and Luke Foxworthy and Nolan Acton each had two hits.
Cian Moore had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Kyven Hill and Karver Fye each had one RBI and Gage Pearman had three hits.
S. Vermillion 2, Seeger 1
CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on as they lost to South Vermillion 2-1 on Thursday.
Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI for the Patriots, while Caleb Edwards had two hits.
The Patriots will play Benton Central on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Normal 11, Danville 9
TILTON — The Danville softball team rallied with five runs in the seventh, but the Vikings' rally fell short in a 11-9 loss to Normal Community on Thursday.
Jaidyn Hardesty had a grand slam with four RBIs for the Vikings while KaLeah Bellik had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs, Kendall Rannebarger had three hits and Emalee Trover, Payton Beith and Cheyenne Walls each had two hits.
The Vikings are 3-10 and 3-2 in the Big 12 and will play Peoria High today.
BHRA 5, Milford 4
MILFORD — The Blue Devils scored two runs in the sixth to get the win over the Bearcats on Thursday.
Mikayla Cox had three hits and a RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Elli Tittle had two hits and a RBI.
Paris 3, Westville 2
PARIS — After the Westville softball team tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh, Paris would score in the seventh to get a 3-2 win.
Madison Jones had two hits and a RBI for Westville, while Jazmyn Bennett had a RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Covington takes second at quad
COVINGTON, Ind. — Coye Ferguson shot a 38 for medalist honors as the Trojans took second to Parke Heritage in a meet with Fountain Central and Seeger at RiverCrest Golf Course.
Austin Stein had a 45 for Covington, who had a 178 as a team, while Layton Wooster had a 47 and Urban Roarks had a 48.
Jaylin Payne shot a 39 for Fountain Central, who had a 192 and Max Hedgecock shot a 46 to lead Seeger, who shot a 199.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Benton Central 4, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team were beaten 4-1 to Benton Central on Thursday.
The doubles team of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer got the only win for the Trojans, who will play at Delta today.
Fountain Central 3, Southmont 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was able to beat Southmont 3-2 on Wednesday.
Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady each won in singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for the Mustangs, who will travel to the Western Boone Tournament today.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville fourth at invite
URBANA — The Lady Vikings were able to take fourth out of 15 teams at the Urbana Invitational on Friday.
Allison Thompson won the 3,200 meter run in a personal best 11 minutes, 48.16 seconds, while Nickiya Shields won the 300 hurdles (46.21) and the triple jump (11.42m) and was second in the 100 hurdles (14.79), Neveah Jones was second in the high jump (1.52m) and Mariyah Brown was third in the high jump (1.47) and fourth in the shot put (10.61m).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houpt to go to San Diego St.
SAN DIEGO — After two years in the south, Danville native Erin Houpt is heading west.
Houpt announced on her twitter page Thursday that she will be going to San Diego State next season.
The incoming junior announced she was entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Mercer. She averaged 12.3 points per game last season for the Bears.
The Aztecs were 23-11 last season and made the Postseason WNIT.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC loses two to Heartland
NORMAL — The Jaguars could not get past the Hawks on Friday, losing 14-6 and 11-1.
Danville Area Community College will try to regroup against Heartland today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC sweeps up Heartland
NORMAL— The Lady Jaguars were able to beat Heartland 7-3 in the first game and 8-0 in the second game on Friday.
Danville Area Community College will play Heartland again today.
