WESTVILLE — Even with the cold and the rain, the Westville baseball team still took the field on Friday against Monticello.
The game went only five innings, but the Tigers beat the Sages 8-3.
Drew Wichtowski and Kamden Maddox each had two RBIs, while Zach Russell and Landon Haurez each had one RBI.
McMasters had three strikeouts on the mound to get the win for Westville.
Also, Salt Fork moved its game to Westville on Friday and beat Tri-Valley 8-7.
Monticello 8, Oakwood 3
MONTICELLO — The Oakwood baseball team lost a 8-3 six-inning matchup with Monticello on Thursday.
The Sages were up 4-0 before the Comets scored three runs in the sixth, but Monticello scored four in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Ruch had the lone RBI for the Comets and he, Dalton Hobick and Matthew Miller each had one hit.
Hoopeston Area 9, Rantoul 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team was able to beat Rantoul 9-1 on Thursday.
Ryker Small got the win for the Cornjerkers, while Mason Rush and Zach Huchel each had two hits and a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 6, Unity 5
TOLONO — The Westville softball team saw themselves down early against Unity on Thursday and was down 5-4 entering the sixth inning.
But in the sixth, the Tigers scored two runs and was able to get past the Rockets 6-5.
Westville scored the tying run on a RBI by Lilly Kiesel and scored the winning run when Laney Cook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Karma Chism.
Silva and Cook had two RBIs, while Ariel Clarkston had two hits and a RBI, Kiesel had a RBI and Madison Duke, Jazmyn Bennett and Chism each had two hits.
Kiesel got the win on the mound while Abby Sabalaskey got the save.
