TILTON — The Westville baseball team scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on from there to defeat Cissna Park 21-4 on Monday.
Ethan McMasters had two home runs with four RBIs for Westville, while Bryce Burnett had three hits with a home run and four RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had four RBIs, Kamden Maddox had a home run with three RBIs, Gage Lange had two RBIs and Drew Wichtowski had four hits and a RBI.
Maddox got the win on the mound for the Tigers, who will travel to Marshall today.
Charleston 15, Danville 5
CHARLESTON — The Vikings lost on the road against Charleston.
Tyler Finley had two doubles with four RBIs for Danville, while Harden Knapp had one RBI.
Heritage 19, Oakwood 13
OAKWOOD — The Comets took the lead in the second inning, but lost the lead in the third inning and could not keep up with the Hawks.
Koby Fletcher had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for Oakwood, while Grant Powell had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Dylan Bensyl had two RBIs and Josh Young and Cayden Wells each had one RBI.
The Comets will play Armstrong-Potomac today.
Benton Central 19, Fountain Central 10VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs were down 15-1 after two innings, but at least extended the game to seven innings.
Luke Foxworth and Michael Geller each had two RBIs for Fountain Central, while CJ Yager and Lukas Miller each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will travel to Covington today.
Unity 11, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — After getting a win on Saturday, the Cornjerkers would lose to Unity on Monday.
Ben Brown had a hit for Hoopeston Area as Hunter Cannon took the loss.
On Saturday, Derek Drayer had eight strikeouts on the mound and had three hits with three RBIs at the plate as the Cornjerkers won 11-4 over Lexington.
Grant Morgan had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Ben Brown had two hits and a RBI and Nick Hofer had two hits.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — With doubles wins from Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Daisy Goeppner and Cora Reynolds, the Trojans got past the Wolves.
Grace Wright and Nai’a Pettit each won in singles for Covington, who is 5-1 and will host Benton Central on Thursday.
Danville 5, BHRA 3
ALVIN — The Vikings scored three runs to tie the game in the sixth and would score twice more in the eighth to defeat the Blue Devils.
Gada Bryant had two hits, four stolen bases and scored a run for Danville, while Savannah Rudy had two hits. The Vikings scored on five walks and a base hit in the eighth.
Laynee Dickison had 10 strikeouts on the mound for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who scored their runs in the first inning on a base hit and four walks.
Southmont 11, Covington 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans could not bring the offense as they lost to Southmont on the road.
Shiann Haymaker had an RBI for Covington, who will host Fountain Central today.
Lake Land wins NJCAA title
HICKORY, N.C. — The Lakers got past Johnson County 53-49 on Saturday to win the NJCAA Women’s Division II Championship.
Harley Barry and Kamaria Gant each had 14 points for Lake Land, while Tresoir Newsom added eight points.
The Lakers are coached by David Johnson, a graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School and Danville Area Community College.
DACC fourth at Invite
CHAMPAIGN — Rylan Wolfe took 10th individually with a 161 as the Jaguars took fourth at the Mid-West Athletic Conference meet at Champaign Country Club.
Nick Pinter and Logan Richardson each had a 163 for Danville Area Community College, while Lukas Ball shot a 166 and David Warren carded a 171.
