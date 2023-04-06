WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team saw themselves down early, but would rally big to win 12-2 over Cissna Park on Wednesday.
Zach Russell had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, who were down 2-0 in the first inning, but scored a run in the second and took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth. Ethan McMasters had two hits and a RBI, while winning pitcher Cade Schaumburg, Drew Wichtowski, Landon Haurez, Easton Barney, Kamden Maddox and Matthew Darling each had one RBI.
Schaumburg had nine strikeouts on the mound for Westville, who will play Watseka today.
Normal 8, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team hosted Normal Community on Tuesday and lost 8-0.
Ryan Jarusesky and Cameron Feuerborn each had a hit for the Vikings, who will play Covington on Friday.
Salt Fork 6, Milford 0
MILFORD — The Salt Fork baseball team was able to beat Milford on the road 6-0 on Tuesday.
Jameson Remole had eight strikeouts in five innings and Hayden Chew had four strikeouts in two innings for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel had two RBIs and Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each had a RBI.
Caleb Clutteur had two hits for Milford.
The Storm were coming off a 5-4 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Monday.
Prunkard had two hits along with the game-winning RBI for the Storm, while Blake Hettmansberger had two hits with an RBI and Blake Norwell had a double and two RBIs. Norton got the win in relief for Pedro Rangel, who had 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Landon Freeman, Gavin Lomax and losing pitcher Lane Morgan each had an RBI for the Trojans. Morgan took over in relief for starter Kollin Asbury, who had eight strikeouts.
Seeger 8, A-P 7
ARMSTRONG — The Seeger baseball steam scored six runs in the fifth to take the lead and held on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 8-7 on Tuesday.
Peyton Reynolds had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI, Jace Ware had two hits and a RBI and Caleb Edwards and Gatlin Copas each had one RBI.
Lane Morgan had three hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who was leading 2-0 until the fifth and scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, while Gavin Parkerson and Nathan Rogers each had one RBI.
The Patriots will play North Montgomery on Thursday, while the Trojans will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Riverton Parke 14, Fountain Central 7
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a early lead, but could not hold on to it in a 14-7 loss to Riverton Parke.
Zach Guerin had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who had a 5-2 lead after the first innings, while Luke Foxworthy had three hits and a RBI and Lukas Miller and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will face North Montgomery on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2
WESTVILLE — The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Bulldogs.
Abby Sabalaskey had 12 strikeouts on the mound for Westville, while Jazmyn Bennett, Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Silva each had one RBI.
The Tiger were coming off a 19-9 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Kiesel had two home runs with four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had three hits and three RBIs, Madison Duke had two hits and two RBIs, Madison Jones had two RBIs and Sabalaskey, Mia Lane, Bennett and Silva each had one RBI.
Addie Burns had two home runs and five RBIs for the Falcons, while Alexis Brink had three hits and two RBIs and Bailee Starkey had two hits and two RBIs.
The Tigers are 9-1 and will face Watseka today.
Salt Fork loses two
CASEY — The Salt Fork softball team played its second doubleheader in less than a week on Tuesday, losing both games to Casey-Westfield.
The Storm scored the first run of the first game, but that was it as it would fall 10-1 to the Warriors. Kendyl Hurt had the lone RBI and Macie Russell had a double.
In the second game, Casey-Westfield jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth and went on to win 5-1. Kailey Frischkorn had two hits while Hurt scored the lone run.
The Storm will try to rebound on Thursday, when they will host Covington.
Fisher 14, Hoopeston Area 1
FISHER — The Hoopeston Area softball team hit the road and lost 14-1 to Fisher on Tuesday.
Macy Warner had a single and two stolen bases for the Cornjerkers.
Riverton Parke 14, Fountain Central 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team lost a second-straight game to Riverton Parke 14-2 on Tuesday.
Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had a two-run home run for the Mustangs, while Katie Brown and Jackie Weber each had a hit.
Fountain Central will travel to Crawfordsville on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team could not get the win in its season opener on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to West Vigo.
Both of the Trojans' wins were in doubles, with No. 1 team Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet winning 6-4, 6-3 and No. 2 team Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Trojans will try to regroup today against Attica.
PREP TRACK
Danville teams sweep at Rantoul
RANTOUL — With four other teams in attendance, the Danville High School track teams were able to shine on Tuesday.
The Vikings beat out Monticello, Urbana, St. Joseph-Ogden and host Rantoul in a track meet at Rantoul High School.
The boys team won with a total of 172 and beat out Monticello's 147.5. Matthew Thomas won the 110 (15.42 seconds) and 200 meter (42.12) hurdles for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and DaPrince Clark won the triple jump (41-4).
The 800 relay team of KiJana Woods, Tommy Harris, Davari Boyd and Kaden Young won the event in 1:35.22.
In the girls meet, Nickiya Shields won the 100 (15.41) and 300 (46.70) hurdles and the triple jump (36-1.5) for Danville, while Neveah Jones won the high jump (1.47m), Abby Decker won the long jump (4.82m) and Mariya Brown won the shot put (38-6.5).
The 400 relay team of Shields, Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis won in 50.59 seconds, while the 800 team of Cooks, Reynolds, Serenity Reed and Lewis won in 1:48.99 and the 3,200 team of Allison Thompson, Rosa Vasquez, Sarah Kagels and Neveah Smith won 11:11.85.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC takes part in Classic
JACKSONVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women's golf team took part in the Country Club Classic on Monday which was hosted by Illinois College.
Payton Armstrong took fifth place for the Lady Jaguars with an 86, while Cassadi Parks had 94 and Aimee Pickel carded a 102.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC splits with Triton
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars lost the first game 7-4 but rebound to win 5-4 in the second game against Triton on Tuesday.
Ashlynn McPeak had two hits and two RBIs for Danville Area Community College in the second game, while Kyleigh Weller and Hayden Smith each had one RBI. Weller had six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings to get the win, while Raven Morrison had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
In the first game, Rylee Richey had two hits and a RBI, while Ashlynn McTagertt and Smith each had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars will face Spoon River in a doubleheader on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.