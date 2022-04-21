WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Jace Ware pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as Seeger beat Fountain Central 12-0 on Tuesday.
Ware also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Patriots, while Nick Turner had two hits and two RBIs, Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI and Luke Pluimer, Chris Moody and Hunter Albertson each had one RBI.
BHRA 8, A-P 0
BISMARCK — Caden Keleminic had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Blue Devils beat the Trojans.
Amani Stanford had three RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Dawson Dodd, Drake Nelson, Garrett Huls and Chaz Dubois each had one RBI.
Oakwood 6, Geo-RF/Chrisman 5
OAKWOOD — The Comets scored in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over the Buffaloes.
Matthew Miller had two hits and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Young had three hits and one RBI and Dalton Hobick and Bryson Myers each had two hits.
Kaden Mingee had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Cohen Cavanaugh had one RBI, Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and Cale Steinbaugh had three hits.
The Comets were coming off a 10-2 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday with Myers and Josh Ruch each getting an RBI.
Westville 17, Arcola 3
ARCOLA — The Tigers had 17 hits as they beat the Purple Riders in six innings.
Landen Haurez had four hits with two doubles and three RBIs for Westville, While Drew Wichtowski had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had three hits and one RBI, Gage Lange had two hits and a RBI, and Ethan McMasters, Luke Johnson, Bryce Burnett and Zach Russell each had one RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a 12-0, five-inning win over Tri-County on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Kamden Maddox had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Haurez had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Lange had three hits and a RBI, Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Johnson and Schaumburg each had one RBI.
Monticello 17, Salt Fork 7
MONTICELLO — The Storm took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, but the Sages scored four in the bottom of the fourth and scored 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to get the win.
Hayden Prunkard had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Derrick Richards had three RBIs, Jameson Remole had two hits and a RBI and Blake Hettmasnberger had one RBI.
The Storm were coming off a 12-11 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Tuesday.
Remole had the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh in Tuesday's game, while Prunkard had four hits and two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two hits and four RBIs, Pedro Rangel and Brayden Maskel each had two RBIs and Remole had two hits and a RBI.
Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Trenton Ryan had two RBIs, Kaden Mingee had three hits and a RBI, Cale Steinbaugh, Jackson Pratt and Cohen Cavanaugh each had one RBI and Zach Roach had two hits.
Paris 7, Hoopeston Area 6
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team lost a close 7-6 decision to Paris on Tuesday.
Ben Brown had three hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer had two RBIs and Grant Morgan had two hits.
The Cornjerkers are 6-13 and will face Milford today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Geo-RF 9, Oakwood 7
FITHIAN — The Buffaloes scored two runs in the top of the eighth to get the win over the Comets.
Lilli Hutson had two hits and two RBIs, while Makelyn Lagacy and J'Lynn Waltz each had two hits and a RBI and Trinity Collins and Gentry Howard each had one RBI.
Ashlynn Pinnick had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Alainia Rothwell and Gracie Enos each had two hits and a RBI, Karsen Rupp had a RBI and Olivia Fegett had two hits.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 13-10 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday. Hutson and Lagacy each had two hits and three RBIs, while Bailee Whittaker had three RBIs and Ashlyn Spesard and Aubrey Robertson each had one RBI.
Westville 4, Monticello 2
MONTICELLO — The Westville softball team scored three runs in the second inning and was able to hold off Monticello 4-2 on Tuesday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts to get the win for the Tigers and had a triple and a double with an RBI at the plate. Aubrie Jenkins had two hits and a RBI, Madison Jones had a RBU and Ariel Clarkston had two hits.
The Tigers are 12-1 and will face Iroquois West today.
BHRA 10, Attica 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team shutout Attica 10-0 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Alexis Jaskula gave up one hit and had five strikeouts on the mound to get the win for the Blue Devils, while Ava Action and Kamdyn Harris each had two hits and two RBIs, Raeghan Dickison had two RBIs, Draycee Nelson, Jacey Wendell and Addison Wallace each had one RBI and Ella Myers had three hits.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 6, Peoria 0
PEORIA — The Danville girls soccer team had one of its best games on Tuesday with a 6-0 win over Peoria High in Big 12 Conference play.
Ava Towne had two goals for the Vikings, while Maya Towne, Reese Rundle and Kedzie Griffin each had one goal and one assist, Mariah Moore had one goal and Maya Towne, Josie Hotsinpiller and Naveah Dougherty each had one assist.
Aniya Parker had one save in goal for the Vikings, who are 4-7-1 and 2-2 in the Big 12 and will face Peoria Notre Dame today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, N. Montgomery 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had wins in singles as the Mustangs swept North Montgomery.
The doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for Fountain Central, who will play Greencastle today.
Western Boone 4, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor kept the Covington girls tennis team from being shutout on Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Western Boone.
The Trojans are 0-2 and will face Parke Heritage on Monday.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Salt Fork second in invite
CUMBERLAND — The Salt Fork boys track team ended up second to Newton at the Pirate Invitational.
Nathan Kirby won the 110 (15.83 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.74) for the Storm, while Garrett Taylor won the shot put (51 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and discus (168-5.50) and Kamdyn Keller won the triple jump (37-9). Ben Jessup was second in the 200 (24.76) and discus (129-0), Evan Webb was second in the triple jump (36-00), Ethan McClain was third in the 100 dash (11.91) and Brysen Vasquez was fourth in the 400 (53.22).
The 400 relay team of Vasquez, Jessup, McLain and Kirby won in 44.73 for Salt Fork, who will be at the Tuscola Open on Friday.
